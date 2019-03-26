Thanks to her talent and charm, Mandy Moore has spent the past 20 years making everyone fall in love with her. And Shane West, her co-star from 2002’s A Walk to Remember, is no exception. Moore received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, March 25 and West was on hand to say some incredible things about his friend and former co-star. The photos from Mandy Moore and Shane West’s A Walk To Remember reunion will definitely hit you right in the feels.

In A Walk To Remember , Moore and West played high school sweethearts who start out as total opposites but find their way into each other’s arms. Like so many films based on Nicholas Sparks’ work, A Walk To Remember has a lot of heart and a bit of tragedy. But Moore and West made the film a pretty iconic one and they essentially recreated some of the moments from the film during their reunion at Moore’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

One such moment was the recreation of the photo used on the film’s official poster. Moore took to Instagram to share a comparison photo. Even though 17 years have gone by, they both look pretty much the same. Have a look:

During the lead-up to the unveiling of Moore’s Walk of Fame star, West took to the podium to talk a little bit about his work and friendship with her.

“We could not have been more opposite when we met,” West said, according to Page Six. “I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and eyeliner in my garage punk band, or whatever that was, and you were killing it on the pop-star scene … I was trying to get you to listen to the Clash and the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it. You stuck to your Fleetwood Mac, always Fleetwood Mac.”

Oh my gosh, how sweet are these memories of their time on the A Walk To Remember set? That’s not all West said, though. He also said that working on the film gave him a chance to truly fall in love with Moore.

“Not only was this film a wonderful experience in every way, it also gave me the chance to fall for this fantastic woman,” he said.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I’m sure there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. I mean, the love and respect he has for her are crystal clear in these words! And there’s more where that came from. West then went on to gush about how great a person Moore is and always has been.

“Mandy, you’re an absolute gem, your smile is ridiculous, seriously, it’s ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in, your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none,” he said. “I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you would go on to do big things, amazing things and you have. Here you are about to be immortalized on Hollywood Boulevard … I couldn’t be more proud of you, I couldn’t be happier for you.”

Wow, what an amazing speech! And it’s true; Moore is a real gem both on screen and off!