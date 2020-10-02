Make way for the Halloween queen. Not only has Kylie Jenner sported some fierce costumes through the years, she's also got an eye for spooky decor. Jenner treated fans to a mini-tour of her house on Sept 30, showing off a number of holiday-related furnishings she has added for the month of October. These photos of Kylie Jenner's 2020 Halloween decorations will give you major inspo to turn on your favorite flick, throw a batch of pumpkin muffins in the oven, and turn your place into a haunted house of your own.

"We are in full Halloween mode at my house," Jenner told fans in one video shared to her Instagram story. "Setting up all these cute little things." Though Jenner called them "little things," there was definitely nothing modest about her all-out decor. From a trio of spider candle holders on her coffee table, to themed-bookshelves and beyond, Jenner proved she's all about the spooky season.

Of course, Jenner didn't make things too scary, seeing as how she's got 2-year-old Stormi to think about. With a nod to herself and her daughter, Jenner displayed a hilarious sign that read: "A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monster."

Scroll down to see all of Jenner's epic Halloween decorations.

Greetings, Witches!

Jenner made sure every guest at her house in October would be greeted with a creepy hello by these two witchy statues.

2. Orange You Glad You Came By?

Even from the outside of her house, you can tell how much Jenner loves Halloween. Jenner adorned the greenery outside her house with thousands of orange string lights.

4. Who's Your Mummy?

Just like the witches are placed right in front of a door, so are a set of mummy statues that are pretty tall.

Sweets & Treats

Jenner appears to be embracing the heart of Halloween: candy! She's got a variety of candy corn and chocolates — and perfectly decorated sugar cookies — within arm's reach on her counter top.

Mood Lighting

Jenner set Halloween candles all around her living room, including some creepy spider-shaped ones.

Subtle Decor

Some of Jenner's decorations are larger-than-life, but others are so tiny and hidden away that guests might not even notice they're there.

Adults Only

Jenner's bar area is decked out with massive, fake spiders crawling up the side of her wall, and a ton of Halloween figurines sitting on top of the table, so even her adult guests will feel the Halloween spirit.