It's not that I don't love my own mom and everything, it's just... like... why didn't she ever wear matching hairstyles with me? And also, why wasn't I raised in a palace? Ya know? The photos of Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching braids are total mother-daughter goals, and not just because they're royalty. (OK, maybe a little bit because they're royalty.) Mostly, I just think anything Princess Charlotte does is the best and I happen to love that her mom, the Duchess of Cambridge, jumped on board.

On Monday, May 20, Kate Middleton invited her grandmother-in-law (you know her as The Queen) to check out her "Back To Nature" Garden, a passion project Kate designed to be part of The Chelsea Flower Show. People shared a statement by Kensington Palace which explained, “The Duchess has worked with @the_rhs and Davies White to design and build the garden, to highlight how being active in nature can positively impact our physical and mental health. The garden has a natural woodland feel and contains lots of unique design features to inspire families to get outside and explore nature together.”

Straight up, it looks magical. Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis had the chance to check out the garden the day before their great-grandmother, which is when Charlotte was photographed wearing her adorable side-braids. She and her brothers swung from ropes hung in trees, played in a small stream, and according to Kate, threw stones, kicked off their shoes, and paddled in the water.

Clearly, Charlotte's joyfulness inspired Kate,2 who stole her playful side-braid look to show The Queen around the following day.

Here's Charlotte rocking the 'do:

And here's Kate's take on it:

Paired with that floral dress, she looks like a spring dream! As per usual, The Queen looks flawless and bright AF.

For funsies and just to give you the full garden picture, here's a photo of Prince Louis holding a cool-ass rock.

You guys get the vibe.

Kensington Palace tweeted a video of Kate lovingly explaining how she recently learned that 90% of the adult brain is developed by the age of five. For these reasons, she has a strong belief that it's super important for families and parents to spend quality time with their children, especially when they're really young. She added, "I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids, and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together."

Y'know what's another great way to spend quality time together? Doing your hair.

Princess Charlotte is already so much cooler than I will ever be in my whole life. I can't imagine what other kinds of trends she'll start as she continues to grow up in the public eye. Her mom and new aunt, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, are both somewhat considered fashion icons themselves. Hey Kate, Charlotte, and Meghan, can fans anticipate a fashion collaboration any time soon? Just putting it out there to mull over in all of your spare time.