On Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Mona has finally joined Alison and the kids in suspecting Dana Booker as the key instigator of their experiences with blackmail. While Dana is definitely one to watch, following her around likely won't bring the group any closer to finding Nolan's murderer. But The Perfectionists Season 1 Episode 8 promo hints at a major turning point in their investigation as the season finale approaches. Let's break down what's coming up next for the gang.

ICYMI, May 1's "Dead Week" focused on Mona (Janel Parrish) simultaneously tracking down her virtual chess opponent Bad Bishop and the person who left unsettling cupcakes in her apartment. Head of security Dana (Klea Scott) turned out to be behind the cupcakes, while Mona realized that Mason (Noah Gray-Cabey) was Bad Bishop. Meanwhile, the Hotchkisses went public about Taylor (Hayley Erin) being alive, and an injured Dylan (Eli Brown) submitted an old cello recording as his own for a final grade. In addition to taunting Mona from afar, Dana supposedly played the piece's original version over the student union speakers, letting Dylan know she was on his tail.

Now that the pressure of Dead Week has, well, died down, next week's "Hook, Line and Booker" promises an active step toward catching Dana in her game. The promo shows Claire (Kelly Rutherford) ushering Taylor back onto the BHU campus as Alison (Sasha Pieterse) remarks, "We have another player on our side." But the kids are still a little reluctant, not understanding why someone who loved her brother so much would leave him behind. Caitlin (Sydney Park) warms up to the idea that Taylor just wants to avenge Nolan's (Chris Mason) death, but flashbacks of Nolan and Ava (Sofia Carson) together may give the audience new dirt.

TV Promos on YouTube

The teaser also reveals that Mona and Mason are now playing chess together in person, while an unknown gentleman caller seemingly woos Alison. Although the BHU crew is insistent that they should focus on Dana, Taylor isn't convinced, calling the former FBI agent a distraction. Scenes of Caitlin suddenly encountering Jeremy (Graeme Thomas King) in the middle of the night and Dana confronting someone are also included in the promo.

Freeform's episode blurb says:

Mona, Ali and the Perfectionists concoct a plan to turn the tables on Dana Booker. Ali and Mona separately try to deduce how much they can trust Taylor as part of their team. Caitlin is left reeling when she finds out Jeremy may be keeping secrets of his own.

It sounds like the group aren't letting Taylor and her indifference to Dana immediately change their goals. Also, as we're getting a flashback of Nolan for the first time since the beginning of the season, could this throwback drop a major bombshell? The show may also shed some light on Jeremy's connection to the Hotchkisses and whether he knows more about Nolan's death than the Perfectionists realized. These discoveries will kick off Season 1's final stretch of story before its finale airs on May 22, so we'll have to wait and see if any new mysteries come into play.

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.