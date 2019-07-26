Peeps are getting a makeover just in time for the spooky season, and I'm so on board. That's right: The springtime 'mallows you know and love are turning into cats, monsters, pumpkins, and ghosts — and they're so cute, it's scary. If you want to learn more about the Peeps Halloween 219 collection, fear not; I have the deets. There's a handful of spooky shapes to cover, so let's get to it. By the time you're done reading about 'em, you'll probably want to fill up your candy bowl and turn Hocus Pocus on repeat. Who says you can't watch Halloween movies in July?

Just Born Quality Confections, the company behind the Peeps empire, announced its Halloween lineup on July 24 (yes, I am aware that it's still summer... but that's totally OK). According to an email from the company, there are four Peeps selections hitting the shelves in honor of the spooky season. As I previously mentioned, those selections include Spooky Cats, Monsters, Pumpkins, and Ghosts. Each one of 'em has its own personality, thanks to different colors, shapes, and facial expressions.

TBH, they're the perfect additions to any upcoming Halloween party or scary movie night, because you can put them on top of your cupcakes or create a spooky scene in your jack-o'-lantern. Or, if you're anything like me, you can eat them straight out of the package.

Courtesy of Just Born

Alright, I want to talk about the Halloween-inspired Peeps Marshmallows individually, because they're each spooky (and cute) in their own ways. Take the Spooky Cats, for example. Each purrr-fect Peep is dark purple and features eyes, a cute lil' button nose, and whiskers. According to Just Born, you can buy a four-pack for a suggested retail price of $1.

Courtesy of Just Born

The Peeps Marshmallow Monsters are just as adorable (er, I mean, spooky) as the cats are. The green 'mallows are shaped like Frankenstein's head and feature his iconic forehead scar and a smiling face. You can buy a three-pack for a suggested retail price of $1, per Just Born.

Courtesy of Just Born

Now, let's talk about the Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins. As you could probably imagine, the orange 'mallows have a classic jack-o'-lantern look complete with friendly "carved pumpkin" design. They're perfect additions to your home if you don't have time to carve actual pumpkins for Halloween. According to Just Born, you can buy an eight-pack for a suggested retail price of $1.

Courtesy of Just Born

The remaining Halloween-themed 'mallows in Peeps' lineup are the Ghosts, which are extra spooky (JK, they're just as cute as the other ones). TBH, they kind of look like the ghost emoji. You can buy a three-pack for a suggested retail price of $1, per Just Born.

Courtesy of Just Born

As you can see, the Halloween Peeps lineup is spookier than ever this year. If you want to add the marshmallows to your candy collection, you can buy them at retailers nationwide, per Just Born. If you'd rather stick with the OG Peeps collection, though, head to the company's website. There, you'll be able to browse through classic Marshmallow Chick colors like pink, yellow, purple, and blue. They aren't as spooky as the Halloween options, but they're just as cute.