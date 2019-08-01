The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Post-Credit Scene Will Give You All The Feels

Orange is the New Black is known for its large ensemble cast. The dozens of characters created a deep web of diverse stories for seven seasons. Audiences got to watch the characters grow close during their time in prison. Meanwhile behind the scenes the cast of actors was growing just as close (if not closer). After working together for seven years, it makes perfect sense that the actors all got pretty close. In honor of the series ending, the cast recorded goodbyes that they shared at the end of the finale, and it's truly touching. The Orange is the New Black post-credit scene will give you a whole lot of feelings, so prepare yourself before you skip ahead to watch it.

After the final moments of the series, the credits roll alongside a montage of clips of the ensemble cast as they say goodbye on set. It begins with Natasha Lyonne, who appears to be on set in the middle of an actual goodbye scene between her character Nicky and Alex (Laura Prepon). She wipes away tears as she attempts to make a joke, and if that's not enough to get you crying too, then probably nothing will do the trick for you.

The rest of the montage includes goodbyes from almost everyone in the cast, from Taylor Schilling (who plays Piper) waving goodbye to Constance Shulman (who plays Yoga Jones) simply saying, "Namaste." Uzo Aduba (who plays Suzanne) looks straight into the camera to connect with the audience, while Prepon literally closes a door on the entire Orange is the New Black experience. Elizabeth Rodriguez (who plays Aleida) offers some sage wisdom to the Orange is the New Black family by simply saying, “Everything ends.”

The entire montage is set to an original song by Danielle Brooks, who plays Taystee on the show. The song is called "Seasons" and it appears on her new EP Four. Brooks wrote it specifically to honor her experience on Orange is the New Black.

Danielle Brooks - Topic on YouTube

"I tried to get as many of the girls' names in the song [as I could], and as many of the memories from the show in the song," Brooks told Refinery29.

Brooks sang the song for the cast and crew at the end of their last day on set because she wanted to celebrate all the time that they spent together, and so she stuff the lyrics with lots of references to the series and to inside jokes from on set. She said:

We've spent seven years together. That's longer than high school or college! We were there for each other's weddings and baby showers. Life has changed for a lot of us. But we've stayed very tight.

After Brooks sang the song on set, the team decided that it was the perfect way to say goodbye to the whole series in the post-credits scene.

You can watch the post-credits sequence in addition to all of Season 7 of Orange is the New Black on Netflix now.