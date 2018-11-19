It is almost December, and that means that the man in red is about to pay us all a visit. No, not Santa; I'm talking about Deadpool. For the holiday season, 20th Century Fox is releasing a re-cut version of Deadpool 2 that you can actually go see with the whole family, because it will be rated PG-13 for the first time. And now, the Merc with a Mouth himself is back with an unexpected cameo to tell you all about the new movie in the Once Upon a Deadpool trailer.

The newly released Once Upon a Deadpool trailer capitalizes on the childlike innocence of the re-cut movie by featuring the man whom Deadpool claims is the embodiment of childlike innocence: Fred Savage. In a twisted homage to The Princess Bride, Deadpool sits beside Savage's bed holding a storybook with his insignia on it. The hero explains that he needs Savage's childlike innocence to sell the new PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, and then reveals that Savage does not really have a choice in the matter since he is tied to the bed.

But the funniest part of the trailer comes at the end, when Deadpool gives us another dose of his iconic meta humor. Fred Savage confesses that he prefers Marvel movies, and Deadpool is quick to inform him that he is actually a Marvel character. And as comic-book movie fans have brought up for years, Savage responds that it is just not the same since Deadpool is licensed through Fox rather than Disney, and therefore the franchise is not considered part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talk about hitting below the belt. Check out the full Once Upon a Deadpool trailer below:

20th Century Fox on YouTube

Thankfully for Deadpool, that stinging studio joke at the end of the trailer may not hold water for much longer. Disney is currently negotiating a takeover of Fox's media properties, which is predicted to close sometime next year. If the deal goes through, then Fox's slate of Marvel heroes (namely, Deadpool, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four) will finally be available to Disney to appear in its Avengers film series.

Although Once Upon a Deadpool is a re-edited version of Deadpool 2 — which was released months ago on May 18 — the trailer reveals that it will actually contain new scenes. Amidst familiar scenes from Deadpool 2, we also get a new scene in which Deadpool jokingly tells an elderly couple that they remind him of the Pixar movie Up.

The re-cut movie will be the first time that a Deadpool film has not been rated R. This rating actually proved to be a selling point for the first two Deadpool movies, both of which were able to separate themselves from all the PG-13 superhero movies coming out by indulging in more graphic violence and more explicit language and humor. Following this release, Ryan Reynolds will don his red spandex again for Deadpool 3 as well as a spinoff movie called X-Force.

Once Upon a Deadpool will open for a limited run in movie theaters on Dec. 12.