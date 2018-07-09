The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be expansive, but it has yet to reach some of the comic book's most iconic superheroes. Due to tricky copywriting studio deals, Marvel properties like the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Deadpool are barred from Disney's Marvel universe, but that may be changing pretty soon. And if it does, then Sophie Turner is ready for Jean Grey to meet the Avengers. So, will the X-Men join the Avengers on the big screen? Turner sure sounds hopeful!

As anyone who loves superhero movies knows all too well at this point, Disney is working out a deal with 20th Century Fox to potentially buy out and absorb the production company. The deal, which is reportedly expected to close next year, would finally free up Fox's Marvel properties that it had secured before Disney launched its blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise in the late 2000s. Namely, the deal would allow the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Deadpool to join the official MCU for the first time, if the filmmakers decide to use them.

One X-Men actor is all for the deal, and wants to bring her character over from Fox's Marvel world and officially join the Avengers. Sophie Turner, who played the telekinetic mutant Jean Grey in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and will reprise the role as Grey's villainous alter-ego in next year's Dark Phoenix, recently told Digital Spy that she is hoping to become an Avenger in future MCU movies. When asked which MCU hero she'd like to meet, Turner answered with Iron Man, but then expanded to say she wants to join up with all of them as Jean Grey sometime soon:

Ooh, that's a good question. Which Marvel hero would I like to meet? Iron Man, probably, because he's so badass. Or… oh, God, I don't know. All of them. All would be pretty awesome. I don't know. There's so many. ... Just all of the Avengers, basically. I just want to be another Avenger.

Hopefully, Sophie Turner will be getting her wish soon enough. Though it is still shaky, the Disney-Fox deal is expected to close around next summer, and some Marvel directors have already teased an interest in introducing the X-Men into a future Avengers movie. Ahead of Avengers: Infinity War's release earlier this year, directors Anthony and Joe Russo teased that they'd be interested in working with "a lot more characters" if the Disney-Fox deal goes through, stating that something like the Marvel Comics Secret Wars storyline (which featured the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four) would be interesting to adapt.

Beyond the question of if the X-Men will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is also the question of exactly how that might look. Namely, will the same actors who portrayed the X-Men and Fantastic Four under 20th Century Fox be playing their characters over at Disney, or will Disney recast the characters and introduce a new era of X-Men and Fantastic Four heroes? Of course, it would be great to just bring over the current X-Men stars like Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, and Michael Fassbender, but there are a couple potential snags in that.

For one thing, Hugh Jackman has stated that he has retired from playing Wolverine, probably the most iconic X-Men hero of all. After last year's Logan, Jackman did say that he would not have retired if he had been given the chance to appear alongside the Avengers, so that should give fans some hope, but for all intents and purposes, the MCU would need to find a new Wolverine as things stand right now. The other issue is double casting. A few actors have portrayed characters in both Fox's Marvel universe and Disney's Marvel universe. Most notably, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have both played the Human Torch in Fantastic Four films, and later appeared in MCU movies as Captain America and Killmonger, respectively. So... add a Human Torch to that list of heroes the MCU will need to recast as well.

Given how long it takes to make Marvel movies, if this crossover does happen, it definitely won't be for another few years, so Disney has a lot of time to figure all this out. Until then, Sophie Turner will channel Jean Grey's dark side in Dark Phoenix, which lands in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.