The 'On The Basis Of Sex' Trailer Is Here & Ruth Bader Ginsberg Is A Young Badass

In America's current political nightmare, the new Ruth Bader Ginsberg biopic On the Basis of Sex is offering up a welcome helping of hope. The upcoming movie chronicles the career beginnings of one of the most well-known and beloved Supreme Court Justices of the United States of America, following a young Ginsberg as she first starts to make a name for herself as a lawyer in the 1960s. And now, the On the Basis of Sex trailer is here to give you the first look at the inspirational new movie.

On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsberg throughout her late 20s and early 30s, as Ginsberg was graduating from law school and beginning her career as a lawyer. As the new trailer shows, Ginsberg had trouble finding a position within the legal field at the time due to gender discrimination, and that rejection motivated her to closely inspect the gender discrimination built into America's laws. After her husband Martin Ginsberg, a tax lawyer played by Armie Hammer in the film, showed her a tax law that presumed caregivers were solely women, Ruth Bader Ginsberg teams up with the ACLU to contest the law in court. Check out the full trailer for On the Basis of Sex below:

Focus Features on YouTube

The new biopic will be set in the 1960s and 1970s, during which time Ruth Bader Ginsberg began her work with the ACLU and co-founded the Women's Rights Project, dedicated to bringing gender discrimination cases to court. During this time, Ginsberg was lauded for her exceptional strategy in which cases she brought before the court, opting to slowly chip away at gender discrimination one law at a time and building on each ruling. Ginsberg was also careful to choose male plaintiffs during her trials as a way to illustrate how gender discrimination is harmful to men as well as women.

Of course, the movie's arrival is very timely, seeing as the Supreme Court is currently at the forefront of world news following Justice Anthony Kennedy's announcement that he would retire his position. The retirement allowed Donald Trump to nominate Bretty Kavanaugh as the new Supreme Court Justice, marking Trump's second Supreme Court Justice selection since taking office as president. Ruth Bader Ginsberg still resides as one of the Supreme Court Justices, having been appointed to the position by Bill Clinton in 1993.

On the Basis of Sex stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. The movie will also star Justin Theroux as Mel Wulf, the former legal director of the ACLU, Kathy Bates as Dorothy Kenyon, a progressive feminist lawyer who served as an inspiration for Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Sam Waterston as Erwin Griswold, the former Harvard Law School dean who famously asked the then-enrolled Ginsberg how she justified taking a spot in the school from a man.

This will actually be the second movie about Ruth Bader Ginsberg's life to be widely released in 2018 — in may, Ginsberg starred in the documentary RBG. On the Basis of Sex is set to be released on Dec. 25, 2018.