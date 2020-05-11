Over 10 years after Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly finally said their "I dos" to one another on The Office, the sitcom's cast came together to recreate one of the show's most iconic scenes for a real couple's special day. On the latest episode of John Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News, a pair of engaged The Office superfans got the ultimate surprise: a virtual wedding complete with their favorite stars. The Office's wedding dance reunion on Some Good News is a must-watch for all fans of the show.

On the Sunday, May 10, episode of Some Good News, Krasinski highlighted a bunch of the weddings, proposals, and vow renewals that have happened in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. After a heartwarming montage of modified nuptial celebrations, Krasinski called up a couple whose video stuck out to him in particular. Susan and John from Maryland recreated Jim's memorable proposal to Pam from The Office at a gas station, and Krasinski responded not only by having them appear on his show, but also by surprising them with a dream The Office wedding of their very own.

After talking to Susan and John about their engagement, Krasinski revealed he'd been ordained online and was going to perform a wedding for them right then and there, surprising the couple by revealing their parents and best friends were also on the Zoom call.

But the surprises didn't stop there. Krasinski also called up his on-screen wife Jenna Fischer to serve as the maid of honor, and then brought the rest of his The Office costars to recreate the show's iconic wedding dance after the newlyweds said "I do." TBH, it was the ultimate dream wedding for anyone who loves The Office, even if it was over Zoom. The segment with Susan and John begins at about the 7:17 mark in the Some Good News episode:

Of course, all fans of The Office know the dance moves Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Ed Helms, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Phyllis Smith, Ellie Kemper, Oscar Nunez, and Creed Bratton were doing in the virtual reunion party. In the Season 6 episode "Niagra," the Dunder-Mifflin employees pulled some signature moves while walking down the aisle at Jim and Pam's wedding in a scene that went on to inspire several other wedding ceremonies.

To make the occasion even more special, Krasinski cut off part of his tie and told Susan and John he'd send it to them, another special reference to the Jim and Pam wedding episode. The episode marked the first full The Office cast reunion on Some Good News, following previous episodes in which Carell and Wilson reunited virtually with Krasinski. It definitely looks like The Office fans have more feel-good nostalgia to look forward to as Krasinski's show continues to air every Sunday night on YouTube.