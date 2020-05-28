The 'Normal People' Soundtrack Is Officially On Spotify & You're Going To Be Obsessed

It is perhaps one of the more unexpected hits of the spring of 2020. Normal People is a show about, well, normal people. Based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney, the series stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan and Paul Mescal as Connell Waldron. It traces their relationship from their final days in secondary school to their undergraduate years at Trinity College, with many ups and downs in between. But with no Season 2 planned, fans will have to lean on the Normal People soundtrack to help get a handle on their emotions.

There's good news on that front. With nearly five dozen songs as part of the official soundtrack, the only way to dive in properly is with a streaming playlist, and Spotify is here to provide. The official playlist it's released is 60 tracks strong, long enough to play all day and all night.

For Americans, the soundtrack to the series was one of discovery, filled with Irish artists who are still mainly known on the far side of the pond. This playlist highlights most of them, including Lisa Hannigan, Anna Mieke, SOAK, Uly, Tebi Rex, and JyellowL.

As part of the launch, Spotify’s For The Record blog interviewed the series’ music supervisors, Maggie Phillips and Juliet Martin. Actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal also talked about their individual character playlists (which you can listen to here and here).

According to Daisy Edgar-Jones:

Music is such a brilliant tool as an actor to access your character during particular scenes. I wanted a mixture of Marianne at her happiest and Marianne at her lowest, so there is a range of songs for her lighter moods and some songs that are more emotive.

Hulu

Here is the full listing of all 60 tracks.

"Hate Dah" Super Silly

"Dear SJ" Alex Gough

"Neverending Circles" Chvrches

"Warped Window" Anna Mieke

"Did It To Myself" Orla Gartland

"Hide and Seek" Imogen Heap

"The Men Behind the Wire" The Barleycorn

"Crazy World" Aslan

"Horn" Nick Drake

"Angeles" Elliott Smith

"Maybe" SOAK

"Hey Now" London Grammar, ARTY

"Gimme Life" TNAN, Victoria Liv

"I Never Got Off the Bus" Tebi Rex

"Disco Inferno" SUPERfreak

"Havin’ a Party” by Flipside

"Only You" Yazoo

"Atomos XI" A Winged Victory for the Sullen

"Locked In" The Lock-In

"Talk About Nothing (Not Your Dope Remix)" Cadre Cola

"Deep Blue" Mango x MathMan, Lisa Hannigan

"You and I" Caribou

"Drop" Hope Sandoval & the Warm Inventions

"Tell Me So" The Orioles

"Highs and Lows" August Roads

"Undertow" Lisa Hannigan

"La Lune" Billie Marten

"Dance 4 Sorrow" Francis Lung

"Go Wild" Friedberg

"Nikes" Frank Ocean

"Skate" Tycho, Saint Sinner

"Make You Feel My Love" Ane Brun

"Too Much" Carly Rae Jepsen

"I'm Happy Without You" Ann Byers

"Smoke" Gia Margaret

"It’s Alright” delush, Strange Boy

"I Know" August Roads

"We Played Some Open Chords" A Winged Victory for the Sullen

"It’s Okay With Me" Broadway Express

"Metroma" The Sei

"Dandelion" Jealous of the Birds

"Love Will Tear Us Apart" Nerina Pallot

"Rare" Selena Gomez

"Old Bear" Cloth

"Klangfall" Joep Beving

"99 Luftballons" Nena

"Groovy Train" The Farm

"Berlin" RY X

"Scene Suspended" Jon Hopkins

"Love Really Hurts Without You" Billy Ocean

"Cannibal Tree" Yenkee

"Good Times" Ellie Mae Rose

"Everything I Am Is Yours" Villagers

"Breathe" CamelPhat, Cristoph, Jem Cooke

"Strange Weather" Keren Ann

"The Subterranean Heart" Mount Alaska

"No Such Thing" Yumi & The Weather

"Dogwood Blossom" Fionn Regan

"Can’t Move On" Wild Youth

"Sometimes" Goldmund

The soundtrack is available for streaming on Spotify.