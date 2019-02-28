It's been a long time coming, but the next installment of the 20th Century Fox Marvel-verse is finally about to arrive. It's been nearly three years since the last X-Men film, X-Men: Apocalypse landed in theaters. The newest film, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, was initially slated to premiere back in November of 2018, Fox slid it back to Valentine's Day of this year, and then pushed it back again to June. After this second delay, the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer is finally here.

The plot of Dark Phoenix sounds like it loosely follows the same outline as the 2006 X-Men movie The Last Stand.

In Dark Phoenix, the X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. Wrestling with this entity inside her, Jean unleashes her powers in ways she can neither comprehend nor contain. With Jean spiraling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together. Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponize this force and rule the galaxy.

Check out the trailer:

20th Century Fox on YouTube

In 2006, The Last Stand steered well clear of the space and alien parts of the story, focusing more on Grey as an out-of-control figure. Though there are specific callbacks to the original film, including Turner's outfits, this version feels like a more expansive take on the story, and one closer to the original comics as well.

Ahead of the trailer, Fox also released a poster for the film, featuring Sophie Turner's Jean Grey in the center. Surrounding her are the characters most affected by her transformation: Professor X, Magneto, Beast, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, and Quicksilver.

The trailer arrived in the middle of the night last night (12:30 a.m. ET) concerning some fans about the film's prospects. It is well known to the X-Men faithful this movie lands in an odd sort of limbo in the Marvel canon. The Disney-Fox merger, which will move the X-Men characters under the Disney Marvel Cinematic Universe umbrella, is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2019 (March 31). The MCU's next film, Avengers: Endgame, will then premiere in April, closing out the MCU's Phase III.

Most fans expect the current X-Men lineup to be scrapped and recast as part of the franchise's Phase IV. If so, this makes Dark Phoenix the finale of the "traditional" style X-Men film from the 20th Century Fox producers. Ironically, X-Men: The Last Stand also was a finale, as it was the last one made with the original lineup of actors, including Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and Ian McKellen. The next film starring Charles Xavier and his school of mutants was the reboot to the current cast, X-Men: First Class.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix flies into theaters on June 7, 2019.