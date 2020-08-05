Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra Wednesday during the brand's Galaxy Unpacked event. Along with new features to boost your productivity, the gadgets also come with an enhanced S Pen. These new S Pen features for Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra include touchless navigation, and so much more.

The new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 5, during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event. The event was held virtually and streamed live from Seoul, South Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic. Included in the improvements for the Note line of phones are some big updates to the S Pen stylus.

Both the new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are designed for efficiency and multi-tasking. While the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is ideal for fans looking to optimize power and productivity, the Galaxy Note 20 will allow you to balance both work and play. Both of the phones in the Galaxy Note 20 series come with an enhanced S Pen that'll help boost your productivity with an upgrade to responsiveness and performance. With more lifelike precision, you'll enjoy a more accurate writing experience when using the stylus to jot notes or get work done. This lifelike feel is possible because of the updated latency period for the S Pen. The latency period is the amount of time it takes for the pen and the phone to react to one another. The updated S Pen has a 9-millisecond latency period, the fastest yet for the Note line of phones, for a result that feels similar to writing on paper.

Samsung also updated the S Pen's Air actions, which were previously available in a select number of apps only. By adding five new Anywhere actions, the S Pen allows you to use touchless gestures to navigate your phone, which means you don't actually have to be touching your phone with the S Pen to send a command. These five actions include Smart Select, Screen Write, Back, Recent App, and Home.

Smart Select lets you use a lower clamp gesture, like a "V" or a checkmark to bring up a selection options menu. The Screen Write feature responds to a shake of the S Pen to capture a screenshot and beginning writing notes on it. You can go back to the previous screen easily by using the S Pen Back action by drawing a left clamp (>). To go back to your most recently used app move your pen in a right arrow (<) with the Recent App feature. And finally, the Home Anywhere action lets you use an upper arrow gesture (^) to go back to the home screen.

Courtesy of Samsung

Another update to the S Pen includes an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Laser Point Prediction feature, which makes it possible for the Note 20 to predict your S Pen's next move, based on your current movement. Additionally, the S Pen will be available in five new colors from the new Mystic color palette, matching whichever color you choose for your phone.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in 128GB and 512GB models and it comes in three colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. The Galaxy Note 20 is available in a 128GB model and is also available in Mystic Bronze, as well as Mystic Gray and Mystic Green.

You can purchase the Galaxy Note 20 for $999 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,299 beginning Friday, Aug. 21 through Samsung.com, carriers, and retailers online. You can also pre-order the phones beginning Thursday, Aug. 6 on Samsung.com.

If you pre-order between Thursday, Aug. 6, and Thursday, Aug. 20, you'll get $100 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and $150 Samsung Credit with a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The Samsung Credit is redeemable on select products like Samsung TVs, Galaxy Buds Live, tablets through Samsung.com or the Shop Samsung app.