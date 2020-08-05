Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Wednesday, Aug. 5, during the brand's Unpacked event. If you're looking to upgrade your phone this summer, here's what you need to know about the new phones. More specifically, what you need to know about what colors Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra come in. The tech brand unveiled a band new color collection with five hues to choose from.

The new Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra were unveiled on Wednesday, Aug. 5, during the Samsung Unpacked Event. The event was held virtually without an audience and streamed live from South Korea this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Along with the two Galaxy Note 20 devices, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which is a follow-up to the Galaxy Fold.

If you're a fan of the productivity-focused Note series, you'll be happy to know that in addition to an upgraded S Pen stylus and camera on the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the phones also usher in the brand's new Mystic color palette, which are softer neutral tones with a textured haze that apparently cuts down on fingerprints. You'll have different options depending on which phone you choose. The Galaxy Note 20 is available in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, and Mystic Bronze, while the Note 20 Ultra will be sold in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic White. The S Pen stylus that comes along with the phone will sport a matching color.

Courtesy of Samsung

The Note 20 designs features a new signature look and a new camera design, with both phones sporting a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back-facing camera, the Galaxy Note 20 has 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra back camera features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Both phones also have the new Space Zoom technology, with up to 30-times Super Resolution Zoom on the Note 20 and up to 50-times Super Resolution Zoom on the Note 20 Ultra.

There's also a sleek edge-to-edge display, with the Galaxy Note 20 featuring a 6.7-inch display and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra featuring a 6.9-inch display. You can checkout all the new features when phones are released on Friday, Aug. 21, on Samsung.com, through your carrier and retailers online. The 128-GB Galaxy Note 20 starts at $999.99, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is available in 128 GB or 512 GB, and it starts at $1,299.99. You can pre-order the phones beginning Thursday, Aug. 6, on Samsung.com.