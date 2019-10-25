The New Moon In Scorpio 2019 Will Be The Worst For These Zodiac Signs

I often find the new moon to be the most positive and hopeful moment of the lunar cycle. It calls on you to forgive and let go, setting you free from burdens you no longer have to carry. It asks you to set an intention to guide you forward on this new beginning. However, saying goodbye is rarely easy. Starting over can seem like the most discouraging thing in the world. Know you're not alone if this lunation makes you feel anxious or overly emotional, because the new moon in Scorpio 2019 will be worst for three zodiac signs. But no matter how uncomfortable the experience is, it's taking you right where you're meant to be.

Those who were born with their sun or rising in Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius could feel rocked by this new moon. Taking place on Oct. 27 at 11:38 p.m. ET, this new moon could be the harbinger of intense change and deep uncertainty. Forming an opposition to radical and unpredictable Uranus, you may be feeling uneasy, as though everything could shift at a moment's notice and nothing is set in stone. Expect the unexpected and let this new moon take you somewhere you never would have traveled to on your own.

Since this new moon also forms a trine with the North Node in Cancer, you have the comfort of knowing whatever happens was always meant to happen. You are purging what you no longer need and making space for something far better. Scorpio is all or nothing. Let the power of this new moon help you discover deeper layers of your hopes and dreams.

Aries: It May Be Time To Say Goodbye Once And For All

You may experience a metaphorical death on this new moon. Taking place in your eighth house of transformation, it's likely going to be a very emotional and intense experience. All transformations involve both destruction and creation, so what are you willing to destroy in order to evolve into something far more powerful? Let it be toxic relationships, attachments, and negative thought patterns. It may be tough letting go of something you've invested so much of your heart into, but deep down, you know it's the best decision for your future.

Leo: You Are Learning Who You Can Trust With Your Heart

You're starting a journey that requires you to be completely honest with yourself. What do you need in order to feel safe and secure? Who do you trust enough to return to when the going gets tough? This new moon lands in your fourth house of home and family, meaning there is something unexpected waiting for you in these aspects of your life. It may be time to redesign your space, work through issues with your loved ones, or possibly start a life somewhere else entirely. Your heart needs a change of scenery.

Sagittarius: It's Time To Heal Your Heart And Forgive Yourself

This new moon is going to leave you feeling tied to your dreamworld and possibly disconnected from reality. Taking place in your 12th house of the subconscious, it's your memories and your inner feelings that are taking precedence, so you may want to set aside time to truly embrace them. There may be secrets you're finally ready to admit to or wounds you're finally ready to acknowledge. Begin a process of healing by forgiving yourself and forgiving others. Remember that forgiveness simply means you're no longer allowing something to have power over you. There is power in setting yourself free from the pain.