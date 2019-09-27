Even when you've screwed everything up and nothing's going according to plan, there's always a new moon around the corner. At this point in the lunar cycle, you're given a clean slate. The moon has disappeared into a shadow, reflecting your spiritual state. You can create whatever you want to from this moment forward, set a new intention, and watch how it unfolds. However, for the zodiac signs who will have the worst new moon in Libra 2019, it may be time to grapple with difficult things that need to be done.

If your sun or rising sign falls in Cancer, Scorpio, or Pisces, this new moon may pull the skeletons out of your closet and force you to face your darkness. Taking place at 2:26 p.m. ET on Sept. 28, this new moon forms a conjunction with intense and fiery Mars, which really ups the emotional ante. Whatever feelings this new moon brings up will feel incredibly motivating, so take care not to behave impulsively. You may not get the desired results if you act from a place of impatience, especially because this new moon will also form a square with inhibiting and disciplinary Saturn. This will make it all the more difficult to express your feelings in a healthy and direct manner. Instead, you might feel like repressing your emotions and letting them fester. Don't let your fear of vulnerability cause you more pain than necessary. Sometimes denying how you truly feel is the worst option, no matter how you might alienate others.

However, just because your zodiac sign made the "worst" list doesn't mean it won't be worth it in the end. In fact, you'll probably be so proud of yourself for getting through it. Here's why:

Shutterstock

Cancer: You're Looking At Your Heart And Defining Your Needs

This new moon addresses some incredibly sensitive issues, as it takes place in your fourth house of home and family. You might feel incredibly emotional and possibly in need of extra reassurance during this time. You're searching for comfort, understanding, and a sense of belonging. This could be the beginning of a deeper connection with your roots or even the start of a shift in your home life. You may feel unsteady for a while as everything settles into place. Remember that stagnancy is the enemy of growth. These changes are necessary.

Scorpio: You Can't Avoid The Feelings You've Kept To Yourself

With a new moon transiting your 12th house of spirituality, you're probably feeling very reclusive and withdrawn. You may be focusing on memories from your past or secrets you've been keeping to yourself. There's a part of you most people will never understand and, at times, this can feel lonely. However, if you can't even be present with yourself, you'll feel lonelier than ever. Acknowledge your pain, beauty, love, and spirituality. Even if it doesn't make sense. Even if it doesn't fit into your picture perfect world. You deserve to spend time with yourself.

Pisces: You're Embracing Your Need For A Transformation

You're about to experience a deep shift in your heart. The new moon takes place in your eighth house of death and rebirth and it will feel just like that. There may be a metaphorical "death" in your life, which essentially means something may be coming to an end. However, when one thing comes to an end, something else is just beginning. How exciting is that? It's never easy to give up something you once believed in, but this is all part of your development as a human being. Embrace transformation in all facets of your life. You won't regret it.