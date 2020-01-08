Maybe going to hell isn't all that bad after all. The new season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is poised to take everyone's favorite teenage witch into her most terrifying mission yet, but the new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 3 poster shows that Sabrina isn't scared to jump into the fires of hell. In fact, she looks like she's ready to cheer.

The newly released poster picks up right where Part 2 left off: with Sabrina and her newly formed "Fright Club" of Harvey, Roz, and Theo resolving to travel to hell to rescue Nick Scratch from the Dark Lord's possession. The image shows Sabrina about to enter the flaming gates of hell, but she's sporting a decidedly new look on her trip. Sabrina is shown carrying pom poms and the text reads "Cheerleader by day..." The peppy new look can definitely be seen as an homage to one of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's primary inspirations, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as Buffy was originally conceived as a cheerleader who fights demons, but it's a total 180 from the Sabrina Spellman fans have come to know in the new Netflix series. Could Sabrina be taking up a cheery new extracurricular at the Academy of the Unseen Arts this semester?

The most exciting part of this new poster, though, is the confirmation that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will drop on Netflix on Jan. 24, so there's not much time left to wait to jump back into the dark drama.

As teased in the poster, fans can expect the bulk of the new batch of episodes to center on Sabrina's journey into hell alongside her mortal friends. Part 2 ended with Sabrina enacting her plan to try to trap the Dark Lord, only for the scheme to backfire and force her boyfriend Nick to step up and use his body as a vessel to contain the evil overlord. With Lilith now reigning as the queen of hell, she sealed Nick away in the underworld so as to keep the Dark Lord imprisoned, but Sabrina was intent on finding some way to try to save her captured boyfriend.

All eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 will hit Netflix on Jan. 24.