Just hours ahead of the release of her visual album Black Is King on July 31, Beyoncé gave fans another snippet of her highly-anticipated project with a new trailer. Fans already knew it was going to be a star-studded film, but nothing could have prepared them for who they saw in the latest clip. The new Black Is King trailer features Blue Ivy and fans can't deal with how grown up she looks.

Following Beyoncé in 2013 and Lemonade in 2016, Black Is King marks the singer's third visual album. It started off as a project meant to complement The Lion King: The Gift, but Beyoncé said that it has since evolved to serve a greater purpose.

"We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change," she wrote in a June 28 Instagram caption about the film. "I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.... This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts... This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride."

She dropped the film's official trailer on Sunday, July 19, and it revealed celebrities like Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles would be making appearances in the film. Fans also thought they saw Blue Ivy for a quick second in a previous teaser, but they weren't too sure.

Since the 8-year-old star appeared on "Brown Skin Girl" on The Lion King soundtrack, fans believed they could count on a cameo from her in Black Is King. Sure enough, they were right.

The latest trailer features Blue Ivy for a split second, but it was enough to get fans excited for what her full role in the film will entail. Watch below.

Blue really stole the spotlight with her breif appearance and fans couldn't get over how big she's gotten.

Black Is King is definitely set to be a huge release. The same day she dropped her new trailer, Beyoncé appeared on Good Morning America to talk about the project. She said the film re-imagines the story of The Lion King through music videos, fashion, dance, and natural settings they filmed all around the world.

"From my house to Johannesburg to Ghana to London to Belgium to the Grand Canyon—it was truly a journey to bring this film to life," she said. "My hope for this film is that it shifts the global perception of the word 'Black,' which has always meant inspiration and love and strength and beauty to me."

Watch Beyoncé's interview with GMA below.

As for how much Blue Ivy will be involved, fans will have to wait until Black Is King's premiere on Disney+ on July 31 to find out.