Nothing like a global Slack outage on the first business day of the new year to convince you to just sign off for the whole week, shop for new beauty products instead, and start anew later in January. Sincerest apologies for sidelining your budgeting resolution, but your resolutions to try new makeup looks, stick to a skincare routine, and change up your hair are about to thrive. Fortunately, throughout 2020, and even six days into 2021, there was no shortage of new beauty products saturating virtual shelves. However, that doesn't make narrowing down your cart any easier.

Since 2020 taught us all to trust no one — not even ourselves — lest we descend further into panic and despair, so best let to the stars take the reins on this one. Ahead, find your beauty horoscope for 2021, along with the buzzy new beauty product you should buy, according to your zodiac sign. Check your sun sign for the beauty product that'll best represent your interests, your rising sign for the product you'll want to show off, and your moon sign for the one that resonates with your soul.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Your passion and fiery persona are everything, Aries. These tenets ring true for your approach to beauty, and that won't change come 2021. This year, you're focusing that energy right into haircare, so you emerge from quarantine with more volume, bigger curls, and any other hairstyle that matches your boisterous personality. Briogeo's Coil Custard will ensure your curls are cared for, defined, and ready for the world to see them.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

TBH, Taurus, you love curling up in the comfort of your own home, so perhaps quarantining hasn't been all that bad. But the lack of regular opportunity to indulge in the lavish, sensorial experiences of beauty, like the spritz of your favorite perfume or the satisfying first swipe of your favorite lipstick has certainly taken its toll on you. Regardless of how long the need to stay home continues, for you, 2021 is about making time for decadence. Splurge on Gucci's Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison flocked Glitter Lipstick, and pretend like every day is the best day of your life.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21)

First of all, Gemini, I'd like to say I'm sorry, because I'm not sure how your outgoing self has gotten through such an isolating year. To remedy this situation (safely, that is), your 2021 — beauty-wise and otherwise — is all about finding creative ways to get people talking to you and about you, even if it's just virtually. A surefire conversation-starter, e.l.f.'s new Liquid Metallic Shadow shades are high-impact, multidimensional, quick-drying, and long-wearing.

Cancer (June 22 to July 22)

Repeat after me, Cancer: We! Have! To! Make! Time! For! Ourselves! You're so busy worrying yourself sick over your friends and family that you forget you haven't done your skincare routine in, like, over a week. In 2021, you're making time for yourself in the form of a super satisfying skincare routine, starting with Tatcha's The Dewy Serum. You deserve, at the very least, the length of time to yourself that it takes for this ultra-hydrating serum to seep into your skin, as well as the dewy, plump skin that follows.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22)

Let's cut right to the chase, Leo. You glowed in 2020. You're gonna do the same thing in 2021, but brighter. This year, commit to religiously following a routine that amps up your radiance. To do that, you'll wanna take a cue from supreme Leo herself, Jennifer Lopez, who just dropped her eponymous skincare line, JLO Beauty. The brand's That Star Filter Instant Complexion Booster can be worn under makeup or all on its own for an instantaneous, all-over sheen.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

A dedicated Earth sign, Virgo, you care deeply about efficiency. If 2020 knocked you a little off your beauty game, you're going full force in 2021 to get yourself back on track, starting with your skin. You'll want something simple and straightforward that you can use to cultivate a healthy little complexion ecosystem, using a product with multiple nourishing ingredients that work double time. Drunk Elephant's Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Hydrating Spray is a new innovation boasting electrolytes, vitamin F, and ceramides that'll support your skin's microbiome.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 23)

If there's any sign who needs some help with decision-making, it's you, Libra, so allow me to make one that's as fitting as it is aesthetically pleasing. Your 2021 beauty focus is achieving balance, and rather than throwing a bunch of new items into the mix, go back to the beginning with just one new one: a cleanser. Farmacy's Whipped Greens Cleanser, with its moringa- and papaya-filled formula, is oil-free and pH-balancing, so it won't bog you down with unnecessary, heavy extras.

Scorpio (Oct. 24 to Nov. 21)

Scorpio, in 2021, instead of wasting time getting to the bottom of why your partner used a period instead of an exclamation point, get to the bottom layer of your skin. (OK, not that deep, but you know what I mean.) Underneath that darker exterior is a wealth of luminosity waiting to come out. With Bad Habit's Total Reboot AHA & BHA Enzyme Peel, you can slough off those dead skin layers to reveal that shine instantaneously. I know you're terrified of your secrets getting out, but your natural glow? That's no secret.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

IDK how you've made it this long through quarantine in general, Sag, but sadly, it looks like 2021 force you to continue your adventures indoors. You've likely already conquered experimental makeup, and if I'm right, you're ready to move onto your hair (if you haven't already dyed your entire bathroom purple). Brite's affordable Semi-Permanent Hair Colour is formulated with conditioner (and it's also vegan), so you can play around with your hair color safely, without the fear of it all falling out.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Every Capricorn I know is always 10 steps ahead of the curve, thinking, planning, and strategizing about the next big move or idea they want to tackle. When it comes to beauty this year, you'll want to channel that energy into seeking out the lesser-known products bound for popularity before anyone else has the chance to. Enter: The Inkey List's Polyglutamic Acid, or "a humectant that binds water, but unlike hyaluronic acid, the PGA molecule is a water-soluble peptide with a larger molecule size, which means it doesn't penetrate as deep into the skin,” Dr. Hadley King, MD, board-certified dermatologist previously told Elite Daily. Dr. King predicts this ingredient, in particular, as a buzzy one for 2021.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

As badly as you want to save the world from all the negative energy swallowing it whole, Aquarius, you've got to make sure you're free of negative energy yourself — and in 2021, that's starting with a key addition to your beauty routine. Alicia Keys' Keys Soulcare prioritizes self-love and nourishment of the soul, and the brand's Obsidian Facial Roller aids in that process. Obsidian is stone often thought to help center yourself and ward off negativity and other harmful energies. Some time spent meditating with this bad boy, and you'll be able to save the world in no time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20)

You know a thing or two about having your head in the clouds, Pisces, and even though everyone tells you to come back down to Earth, I've got a better solution in 2021: We'll stay grounded, but we're gonna bring the clouds to you. Summer Fridays' Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream will give you that weightless, soft, floating feeling you're always after in the form of moisturizer that is all of those things and more.