The Name Of The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Has Finally Been Revealed
Shondaland audiences rejoice! Since we found out in May 2017 that the acclaimed medical drama would be getting its own spinoff, fans have been eagerly awaiting more information to be released. Well thankfully Shonda has answered our prayers, because the Grey's Anatomy spinoff finally has a name.
The name of the spinoff is Station 19, which was revealed via social media on Jan. 25 and officially has its own Twitter account already. The series will follow past Grey's Anatomy character Ben Warren, played by Jason George, who steps away from his role at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in order to pursue a career as a firefighter. Ironically, the setting of Station 19 will take place only three blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Jaina Lee Ortiz, who starred in Fox's now cancelled drama series Rosewood, will star alongside George as Andy Herrera to fill as a Meredith Grey-like character, but let's be honest who can really be Meredith Grey? Actors Jay Hayden, Barrett Doss, Okieriete Onaodowan, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Grey Damon, and Miguel Sandoval will also star in the upcoming series.
The series is set to premiere Thursday, March 22 at 9 p.m ET on ABC. Consider our Thursdays already booked.
Though the time it took for creators and producers of Station 19 to land on a title took longer than expected, George told E! that he didn't have a problem with the delay, since the long-awaited announcement made fans even more eager for the television series.
Speaking from personal experience, he's completely right.
George said,
Heaven is a place on earth and apparently that place is apparently Seattle, Washington.
A ton of questions have been raised about what this career shift will mean for Warren. Many fans question the future of his relationship with Bailey as well as how his infamous fear of fire will affect his life as a firefighter. Rest assured fans, once the announcement of the spinoff was released to the public, George sat down with Entertainment Weekly to share his thoughts on Ben Warren's future.
He said,
As long as it involves Ben Warren in a firefighter uniform, I'm in.
Despite the wide-spread excitement surrounding the series, this isn't the first Shonda spin-off of Grey's Anatomy. ABC series Private Practice followed Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue a medical private practice. The series ran for six seasons before calling it quits.
Entertainment Weekly asked George about his thoughts on how closely the spinoff will relate to Grey's Anatomy. He said,
No matter what the career field, Shonda Rhimes will never disappoint. Here's to another binge-worthy television show. If you need me, I'll be on the couch in front of the TV.