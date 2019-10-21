I can't say I'm surprised by the name Kim Kardashian almost gave Psalm West. During the Sunday, Oct. 20 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star dished to mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian about the moniker she wanted for her fourth child ― and revealed it was husband Kanye West's famous nickname.

When Jenner asked Kim how they settled on the name Psalm after they welcomed him via surrogate in May, the KKW Beauty founder explained the whole ordeal. Brace yourselves.

"Cause his name was gonna be Ye. Kanye doesn't like Ye cause Ye doesn't mean anything," Kardashian said. "Kylie called at the last second and was like, 'No! Psalm and Saint sound good together.' And the kids call him now Psalmye."

That's right. Psalm's name could have been Ye, but the OG Ye wasn't on board with it. But baby Psalm's sisters, North and Chicago, and big brother, Saint, gave him the nickname Psalmye, which rhymes with Kanye.

Seems like it was crunch time when Kardashian and West finally made the call on Psalm's name. If that weren't enough for "crunch time," the cameras also documented all of the drama that ensued when Kim couldn't get in touch with West while their surrogate was in labor with Psalm.

"It's game time. Like, it's going to happen within the hour and I need him to get to Cedars [Sinai hospital] and he's not f*cking answering. Like, who the f*ck doesn't answer their phone?" Kim tells West's publicist, Tracy Romulus, who then attempted to contact him herself.

Luckily, the "I Love It" artist made it to the hospital in time, and even made a cameo in Kardashian's FaceTime to her mom letting her know the baby was about to be born.

It seems Psalm's name suits him well. In August, Kim shared on Instagram that the little boy is "the sweetest ever" and is "by far" her "most calm" baby.

Psalm's birth wasn't the only exciting thing that happened to Kimye in May 2019. Just after their son arrived, Kim and West renewed their wedding vows in honor of their fifth anniversary. The pair said "I do" again in their backyard with all four of their children in attendance.

The Sunday, Oct. 20 episode of KUWTK wasn't the first time Kim has opened up about the struggle that went into naming Psalm, though. During an interview with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in September, Kim shared how Kylie Jenner helped her decide.

“[We would] practice trying to see what name we liked the best," she told the talk show hosts. "Kylie and I really vibed on the name [Psalm]."

Kim, who noted that she'd scream "Psalm, get over here!" to see how it sounded, also revealed to Ripa and Seacrest that she and West agreed on the name right in the nick of time. They had 10 days to legally register the name, and they decided on it right before that grace period ended. Talk about a close call.