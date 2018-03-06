It probably comes as no surprise that the sensual and mysterious Scorpios often find themselves in all kinds of sexual predicaments that aren't for the faint of heart. According to Furiate, there are more than a few reasons why this water sign has a reputation for being one of the most passionate signs of them all, and most of these signs exemplify the fluid qualities characteristic of water signs.

"The desire of Scorpio is to physically merge with another to feel a sense of completeness," Furiate tells Elite Daily.

But if you're wondering what sets Scorpio apart from other water signs that makes them so particularly receptive to experimentation, the fact that they are also ruled by assertive Mars also adds some oomph to the mix.

"Mars is all about our sexual energy and how we may exert ourselves," says Furiate. "It is innate or inborn in Scorpio to use its magnetic sexual energy to lure another into its energy field."

And if you're thinking up an elaborate plan to seduce a Scorpio, there's a pretty good chance that they will beat you to the punch as "typically Scorpios will make all the first moves," notes Furiate.