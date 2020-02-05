As far as you're concerned, winter is the time to cuddle up with bae and add a few memorable adventures to your love story. Maybe you feel this way because you're a Sagittarius, or have simply been seeing couples go to the most romantic ski towns and cities for winter 2020 and feel inspired to do the same. According to influencers, there are a few destinations that are really worth your time and money, and will make the sparks fly.

Whether you're traveling for a Valentine's Day trip or an annual couples' ski trip, you won't be disappointed. The powder-filled mountains will be your home away from home — a place where you can take a break from the "real world" and completely focus on your relationship. Just outside the resorts and slopes, you'll be able to find cute eateries and bars that are welcoming and cozy. To say the least, you might never want to leave and cancel your plane ticket back to the city.

You may also plan another romantic ski trip and really make the most of the season. Thanks to these six influencers, you now know where to go. Don't forget to pack some extra layers and your signature hot chocolate mugs, OK?

1. Mont Tremblant, Canada Shutterstock Some of my favorite ski destinations are Interlaken, Switzerland; Lake Tahoe, California; and Mont Tremblant, Canada. All of these spots are set in a winter wonderland with incredible skiing, romantic restaurants and cozy bars! — Julianna

2. Great Barrington, Massachusetts There are tons of great ski towns in New England to visit in the winter time. Two of my favorites include Lincoln, New Hampshire and Great Barrington, Massachusetts in the Berkshires. The drives up to both of these locations are so picturesque — especially with fresh fallen snow on the trees when you’re driving along the winding streets through the forested back roads. You have to pass through quaint towns to get to the ski lodges, and after a long day of skiing, there are some great hole-in-the-wall places to grab a bite to eat. This destination is great for adventuring and picture-taking during your ski getaway! — Angela

3. Stowe, Vermont Stowe, Vermont. Chasing powder on the mountain is only one of the countless winter activities Stowe has to offer. From dozens of amazing breweries and restaurants for aprés, to snowshoeing, winter hikes, and cross country skiing, this East Coast ski town is the perfect getaway for the adventurous couple. — Madeline

4. Lake Tahoe, California Tony Aloi/Moment/Getty Images So I like Lake Tahoe. It’s about a three-hour drive from San Francisco without traffic. There's a lot of different ski resorts there. Personally, I love Northstar because it has a good amount of beginner-friendly runs and the village is really cute. Rubicon Pizza is great. There’s an ice rink, and some rink-side bars and fire pits. For a more advanced skier, I recommend Squaw or Heavenly. Also a fun thing to do in Tahoe is hit the casinos. Overall, there are a ton of ski options! — Meghan

5. Newry, Maine My favorite place is Sunday River in Newry, Maine. There are so many peaks — eight I think. It's easy to get lost on the mountain, but also good for escaping the mobs of people. And at the Waffle House, you can’t go wrong with a sugar coated waffle with a chocolate drizzle. (Yum!) Sunday River is where I learned to ski, and even though it’s a far trek, I think it’s 100% worth it. — Jade