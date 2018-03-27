Elite Daily
Stocksy/Rob and Julia Campbell

The Most Important Quality In A Partner, According To 11 People In Love

By
Share

When it comes to what I'm looking for in a partner, I've always been a sucker for a good personality. Now, obviously, "good personality" means different things for different people. For me, it means someone kind and supportive, who also has a great sense of humor. But that answer obviously varies from person to person. In a recent Reddit thread, women shared what they believed to be the most important quality in a partner, based on their own personal experiences with falling in love. Read along, find out what really mattered to these women, and think about what matters most to you.

They're kind.

/u/AGhibliPlant

They're loyal.

/u/Confetticandi

They're supportive.

/u/WhiteTigerZimri

They really listen to you.

/u/omentext

They're funny.

/u/sleepyemoji

They're easy-going.

/u/norkyrie_answers

They're there for you when you're feeling down.

/u/clairemb10

They can hold their own.

/u/HoodwinkingGnome

They're charismatic.

/u/jellogoodbye

They're so easy to talk to.

/u/Mellywobbles

They're cute.

/u/Redhaired103

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!