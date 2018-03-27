With my ex, he was silly-cute. He would tell "I'm nervous" out of the blue sometimes. Never tried to appear like a "tough guy." He was like Niles from Frasier minus the snobby parts, including how he treated Daphne. Physically he had such cute eyes and smile.

—/u/Redhaired103

