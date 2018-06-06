You can't miss out on the Amalfi Coast during your Italian road trip this summer. After admiring ancient sites in Rome, drinking world-class wine in Tuscany, visiting art museums in Florence, hiking the hills of Cinque Terre, and wandering the alleyways of Venice, you must check out this gorgeous coastline. The Amalfi Coast stretches across Southern Italy and there's no place in the world like it. The string of villages along the Amalfi Coast are unique in form. The most colorful spots on the Amalfi Coast will make your jaw drop and brighten up your Instagram feed.

There are some places you have to see for yourself, and the Amalfi Coast is one of them. The dramatic landscapes, colorful homes, charming villages, pristine beaches, and cliffside views will make anyone fall in love. You're bound to return over and over to discover a new corner or village of the coast. This is a region where you don't have to do much to enjoy yourself. You can spend days wandering through alleys, eating all of the Italian food, and observing the natural landscapes. There are so many towns to choose from, but some are more colorful than others. If you're searching for a travel destination that will sweep you off your feet, then the Amalfi Coast is calling.

1 Praiano Nicki Positano on YouTube This might be the first time you've heard of Praiano, but it should definitely be on your radar when you visit the Amalfi Coast. In fact, Vogue revealed Praiano to be, in their words, "the best-kept secret" in the region. This traditional fishing village boasts pastel-colored homes, lush green terraces, and turquoise blue ocean water. Get off the beaten path and visit Praiano.

2 Positano Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can't visit the Amalfi Coast without making a stop in Positano. This colorful village has popped up on every Instagram feed in recent years, and it's clear as to why. The stunning homes are the icing on the cake when it comes to this dramatic cliffside town.

5 Lido Di Ravello VARNA STUDIOS Photo & Cinema on YouTube Lido Di Ravello is a slice of heaven on the Amalfi Coast. This turquoise-colored beach is located in the fairy tale-like town of Ravello. Grand mountains will tower above you, and you'll be surrounded by crystal blue ocean water. This beach area is great for anyone who wants to take in the views and admire the beautiful landscapes of the Amalfi Coast.

6 Atrani Tour Italy Now on YouTube Atrani is one of many magical seaside spots along the Amalfi Coast. This hillside destination is absolutely breathtaking, and that's the biggest reason to visit. You could spend hours wandering through the picturesque alleys and archways. Once you've tired yourself out, you can relax at Atrani's sandy beachfront. You'll certainly love the vibes of this Amalfi Coast village.

7 Amalfi Aldimar Video Productions on YouTube Given the name, Amalfi is a must-see when you're vacationing on the Amalfi Coast. This village is full of life. You can get lost in the cobblestoned streets with a cone of gelato in hand. Sounds like a dream come true to me. This should be your first stop when you visit the Amalfi Coast.