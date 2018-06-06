10 Turquoise Water Beaches That'll Give Your IG Aesthetic Major Mermaid Vibes
It's officially summer, so that means it's time to hit up the beach. There's no better time to soak up the sun, sand, and sea. Get your girls together and plan a beach getaway for the books. This will be the perfect time to relax and spend necessary time with the people you love most. You can go swimming, snorkeling, tanning, and so much more. When you're searching for beach destinations, it's important to choose wisely. These turquoise water beaches will give your Instagram serious mermaid vibes.
We can't get enough of white sand beaches with turquoise water. They're picture-perfect and they're also made for some serious relaxation. After all, we all need a healthy dose of Vitamin Sea every once in awhile. Life can get so busy, and a tropical beach vacation works wonders for the soul. It's truly an ideal setting to step away from it all and fully enjoy your surroundings.
You'll be so blown away by these beaches, so why not plan a trip ASAP? Imagine waking up to the sunrise on the beach, playing volleyball under the sun, and sipping on a mojito by sunset. There's an endless amount of beautiful beach destinations around the world, but these 10 turquoise water beaches definitely set the bar quite high.
1Eagle Beach, Aruba
According to this Aruba.com article written last year, Aruba's Eagle Beach is ranked among the top three beaches on the planet. I can totally see why. If you're dying to rest your feet in powder white sand and dive into turquoise blue waters, then you must visit Eagle Beach.
2Maya Bay, Thailand
According to CNN, Maya Bay was featured in The Beach, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Since then, this pristine destination in Thailand has been on everyone's radar. It's important to note that the beach is currently closed until September 30, 2018, but you can swoon over the sparkling waters from the cliffs (supervised by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation).
3Bondi Beach In Syndey, Australia
Australia is full of breathtaking beaches, and Bondi Beach is no exception. The waves are perfect for surfing, and the sand is perfect for lounging. Bondi beach captures the essence of Australia's surf culture, so book your plane tickets ASAP.
4Navagio Beach In Zakynthos, Greece
Navagio Beach, which is also referred to as "Shipwreck Beach," is located in Zakynthos, Greece. The white sand, turquoise waters, and picturesque landscape will make for an epic Instagram shot. You can only access this cove via boat, so it's perfect for anyone who wants a truly unique experience.
5Playa Blanca In Isla Baru, Colombia
Playa Banca is a turquoise water beach on Colombia's Isla Baru. This vibrant beach will give you a taste of livin' on salt time. If you're visiting Cartagena, you can take a quick day trip to see why this beach is such a gem. Once you step onto the sand, you'll be hooked.
6Cala Macarelleta In Menorca, Spain
Cala Macarelleta looks like it belongs on the cover of a post card. You'll be impressed with the white sand and turquoise clear water at this stunning beach. Be sure to pack your sunnies for all the selfies.
7Balos Beach In Crete, Greece
Balos Beach is one of many gems in Greece that deserve to be on your 20s bucket list. The bright white sand and vivid blue waters are absolutely breathtaking, you'll be swooning in just about no time. This is the kind of island that I'd love to be chilling on forever.
8Mayan Beach In Tulum, Mexico
There's no shortage of beautiful beaches in Mexico, and Mayan Beach might just top the list. You'll have access to white sand and turquoise waters that seemingly stretch to the end of the Earth. You also can't forget to explore the ancient Mayan ruins that hold over 700 years of history, according to TulumRuins.net.
9The Maldives
The Maldives may be at the very top of your bucket list for obvious reasons. Imagine sleeping in a chic overwater bungalow with nothing but turquoise blue water and marine life surrounding you. This is seriously what dreams are made of.
10The Exumas In The Bahamas
You've probably never considered swimming with adorable pigs, but it's definitely a thing in the Bahamas. You'll have to take a day trip to visit Big Major Cay, also known as "Pig Beach." This is an island experience you'll never forget.
Life is short, so visit one of these turquoise water beaches ASAP. Let's just say, you'll never want to return.