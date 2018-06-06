It's officially summer, so that means it's time to hit up the beach. There's no better time to soak up the sun, sand, and sea. Get your girls together and plan a beach getaway for the books. This will be the perfect time to relax and spend necessary time with the people you love most. You can go swimming, snorkeling, tanning, and so much more. When you're searching for beach destinations, it's important to choose wisely. These turquoise water beaches will give your Instagram serious mermaid vibes.

We can't get enough of white sand beaches with turquoise water. They're picture-perfect and they're also made for some serious relaxation. After all, we all need a healthy dose of Vitamin Sea every once in awhile. Life can get so busy, and a tropical beach vacation works wonders for the soul. It's truly an ideal setting to step away from it all and fully enjoy your surroundings.

You'll be so blown away by these beaches, so why not plan a trip ASAP? Imagine waking up to the sunrise on the beach, playing volleyball under the sun, and sipping on a mojito by sunset. There's an endless amount of beautiful beach destinations around the world, but these 10 turquoise water beaches definitely set the bar quite high.

1 Eagle Beach, Aruba Lee Plays Life on YouTube According to this Aruba.com article written last year, Aruba's Eagle Beach is ranked among the top three beaches on the planet. I can totally see why. If you're dying to rest your feet in powder white sand and dive into turquoise blue waters, then you must visit Eagle Beach.

2 Maya Bay, Thailand RishiRajPhotography on YouTube According to CNN, Maya Bay was featured in The Beach, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Since then, this pristine destination in Thailand has been on everyone's radar. It's important to note that the beach is currently closed until September 30, 2018, but you can swoon over the sparkling waters from the cliffs (supervised by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation).

3 Bondi Beach In Syndey, Australia LimeWave on YouTube Australia is full of breathtaking beaches, and Bondi Beach is no exception. The waves are perfect for surfing, and the sand is perfect for lounging. Bondi beach captures the essence of Australia's surf culture, so book your plane tickets ASAP.

4 Navagio Beach In Zakynthos, Greece World Viewers Stop on YouTube Navagio Beach, which is also referred to as "Shipwreck Beach," is located in Zakynthos, Greece. The white sand, turquoise waters, and picturesque landscape will make for an epic Instagram shot. You can only access this cove via boat, so it's perfect for anyone who wants a truly unique experience.

5 Playa Blanca In Isla Baru, Colombia Vanilla Sky Dreaming on YouTube Playa Banca is a turquoise water beach on Colombia's Isla Baru. This vibrant beach will give you a taste of livin' on salt time. If you're visiting Cartagena, you can take a quick day trip to see why this beach is such a gem. Once you step onto the sand, you'll be hooked.

6 Cala Macarelleta In Menorca, Spain Kevin Williamson on YouTube Cala Macarelleta looks like it belongs on the cover of a post card. You'll be impressed with the white sand and turquoise clear water at this stunning beach. Be sure to pack your sunnies for all the selfies.

7 Balos Beach In Crete, Greece SXM ZenLIFE on YouTube Balos Beach is one of many gems in Greece that deserve to be on your 20s bucket list. The bright white sand and vivid blue waters are absolutely breathtaking, you'll be swooning in just about no time. This is the kind of island that I'd love to be chilling on forever.

8 Mayan Beach In Tulum, Mexico Pause The Moment on YouTube There's no shortage of beautiful beaches in Mexico, and Mayan Beach might just top the list. You'll have access to white sand and turquoise waters that seemingly stretch to the end of the Earth. You also can't forget to explore the ancient Mayan ruins that hold over 700 years of history, according to TulumRuins.net.

9 The Maldives Lonely Planet on YouTube The Maldives may be at the very top of your bucket list for obvious reasons. Imagine sleeping in a chic overwater bungalow with nothing but turquoise blue water and marine life surrounding you. This is seriously what dreams are made of.