Do you remember the thrill of buying back-to-school supplies when you were younger? Few experiences were more exciting than snagging the latest mechanical pencils and coolest printed notebooks. Those days might be over but that feeling doesn't have to be because the Moschino by Sephora Collection school supply products are giving us a whole new reason to get excited about A+ buys, except rather than storing them in your backpack or pencil case these ones belong in your beauty cabinet and makeup bag. Prepare to get schooled in the art of adorable offerings that pack a nostalgic punch.

Designer Jeremy Scott, who serves as the creative director of Moschino, revealed that the brand would be teaming up with Sephora on a new collection via an Instagram post over the weekend. "I HAVE SUPER EXCITING NEWS FOR MY BEAUTY FANS... I CREATED A NEW MAKE UP COLLECTION FOR SEPHORA !!!" The announcement showed a model wearing a Moschino spring 2019 runway look seated behind a desk, with an array of supplies including markers, pencils, and white-out laid out in front of her. Or at least, what appeared to be markers, pencils, and white-out—one click to the next photo within the post revealed they were actually beauty products in smart disguise.

Comprising brushes, a palette, makeup sponges, highlighter, liquid lipsticks, nail polish, eyeliner, and a mask, the collection boasts a lineup of offerings that is sure to make any beauty geek freak. They're doubly covetable thanks to the fact that they each cleverly resemble a cult-favorite school supply, so go ahead and load up your cart with the ones that catch your eye and enjoy a nostalgic thrill. The collection isn't officially available to shop until April 25, when it will drop in stores and online at sephora.com (you can preview it now), but take a look at everything it includes below and write up your shopping list in the meantime.

Sephora

Writing tools meet beauty tools with this pencil-inspired makeup brush set, which is set to retail for $58. Featuring a foundation brush, blush brush, shadow brush, crease brush, and angled liner brush, it's got everything you'll need to nail your go-to look.

Sephora

What would pencils be without their erasure counterparts? Meant to help "absorb all of your mistakes" and correct makeup blunders, these latex-free sponges, which will retail for $20, aren't just functional, they're cute AF.

Sephora

There are highlighters and then there are highlighter highlighters! This set of three shimmery shades, which span from cool to bronzy to pinkish, are easy-to-use beauty at its cutest. And at $36 for all of them, they're almost as affordable as the neon doppelgängers they were designed after.

Sephora

Any stellar beauty drop has got to have an eyeshadow palette, so naturally this one takes on the appearance of a super sleek laptop. Featuring 30 shades in matte, satin, and metallic finishes that span the rainbow, it's the key to a bold makeup look. It'll run you $60, which is cheaper than any Mac product I've ever bought.

Sephora

Let your face become the canvas with this set of five liquid lip markers, which will retail for $34. Highly pigmented, they'll glide on smoothly and finish off with a quick-dry matte effect.

Sephora

If you didn't paint your nails with white-out then what did you even do with the stuff?! This milky nail polish, $12, will give you those same bright tips with a longer lasting (and better looking) bonus.

Sephora

This sharpie liquid eyeliner ensures precise application and a quick-dry, no-smudge finish. It'll last all day long, just like the real thing, and will retail for $18 per pen.

Sephora

And finally, the collection rounds out with a honey mask, which helps combat dryness and will give your skin a major refresh. Snag one for $8 and use it whenever you need a pick-me-up.