After a highly successful first collaboration, Morphe and Coca-Cola's second collection is bound to sell out. The two brands have joined forces once again to create Coca-Cola 1971: The Unity Collection, a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beverage brand's well-known 1971 Unity Campaign, including the commercial "I'd Like to Buy The World a Coke." Dropping on Tuesday, May 11 on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores and on May 30 at Ulta, the new Unity Collection is ultra limited-edition — you only have eight weeks to purchase the collectible items.

Similar to the original Coca-Cola campaign, the aptly-named new collection represents peace, optimism, and connection, and that message couldn't come at a better time. "We hope this 1971 Unity Collection rekindles a spirit of inclusion, togetherness and optimism," Becky Anderson, senior licensing manager of North America at Coca-Cola, tells Elite Daily. "The colorful, fun graphics from the 1970s, coupled with this great collection, are sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. A little ‘perfect harmony’ might be just what we need right now."

The collection features four products in total: the Awe Together Artistry Palette ($22), the Lip In Harmony Four-Piece Mini Lip Gloss Set ($19), the 1971 Edition Make It Big Volumizing Mascara ($12), and the Sweep The Peace Five-Piece Brush Set & Bag ($26). Every aspect of the campaign and collection, from the promotional images down to the packaging and shades, takes classic visual inspiration from '70s beauty trends, with bright, punchy pastels and bold floral shades.

Courtesy of Morphe

The 18-pan Awe Together palette features a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, as well as a satisfying combo of neutrals and pastels. The lip gloss set also spans a wide range of colors, from a barely-there pink to a deep berry shade. The brush set features five different eye makeup brushes, including two blending brushes; a smaller, dense shadow brush; a wide, dense shadow brush; and an angled brow brush. The mascara is Morphe's classic formula, but with updated packaging to reflect the campaign.

Courtesy of Morphe

The Unity Collection has enormous shoes to fill, considering how highly coveted the two brands' inaugural collaboration was. According to Morphe, the brand received a record number of global signups prior to launch of the first Coca-Coca collection. The line also began selling out in just over 30 minutes. It was only natural each brand was game for round two.

"Based on the overwhelmingly positive response from fans and customers to our initial Coca-Cola X Morphe collection in the summer of 2020, we decided to collab again around the 50th Anniversary of Coke’s iconic 1971 'hill top' commercial. This campaign and its signature song, 'I’d Like To Buy the World A Coke,' were so connected to the zeitgeist of the time, we wanted to bring a bit of that same sentiment around community, peace, and harmony back to life with the Coca-Cola x Morphe 1971 Unity Collection," says Eden Palmer, VP of merchandising, global brand and 3rd party at FORMA Brands. "The collection embodies a fun, playful, and nostalgic collectable element with the packaging product and deco, while also leaning into the current trends around makeup looks with pastel, sunset colors and a gorgeous, casual-glam 1970s vibe.”

Courtesy of Morphe

Head to Morphe.com or a Morphe store come May 11 to snag this groovy collection before it's gone for good.