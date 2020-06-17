If you really want your makeup to pop this summer, Morphe and Coca-Cola have a sparkling new collection. With lip glosses, an eyeshadow palette, highlighters, sponges, and brushes, all inspired by the iconic soda label, you can have your brightest and boldest looks yet. Set a reminder on your phone, because the whole collection will be dropping on Thursday, June 18 on Morphe.com.

Morphe has long been an influencer-favorite brand for its affordable, chic makeup and has previous collabed with beauty gurus like Jeffree Starr, James Charles, and Jaclyn Hill. However, this is one of Coke’s first big makeup collabs. As an instantly recognizable brand, this collection highlights all the parts of Coke you know and love. "The Thirst For Life Artistry Palette, in particular, was inspired by the full experience of drinking a Coca-Cola — from the green glass of the bottle, to the blues of ice, to the colors of the actual liquid beverage,” read a press release from Morphe. Talk about an immersive experience.

To make this collection even better, all the products are under $30, so you don’t have to break the bank. It’ll be available in the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia on June 18 on Morphe’s wesbite — and remember, it's limited edition, so you'll have to act fast. To get ready, check out the products in the line below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Thirst For Life Palette ($22, Morphe) has everything from icy blues to vibrant reds to neutrals to sparkling metallics. With 18 shades total, this palette boasts the possibility of an endless amount looks you can create.

The soda-flavored chapsticks of your childhood just got a sexy makeover. These Coke-inspired lip glosses promise a super shiny finish and to never be sticky. The Lip In The Moment ($19, Morphe) set includes a red, brown, white, and soft pink gloss.

For your face and body, the two brands have drummed up three dreamy highlighters. Available in light, medium, and dark shades, each Glowing Places ($15, Morphe) Loose Sparkler has shimmering gold tones for the ultimate summer glow.

In a sleek Coca-Cola-branded brush bag, Sweep It Real ($29, Morphe) has seven brushes for every step of your beauty routine. With different lengths and thicknesses, you can get as detailed as you want.

For those who prefer a dewier, sheered out complexion, courtesy of a makeup sponge, Morphe didn't leave you out of this collection. The Quench Pack ($15, Morphe) has a contour beauty sponge, a mini beauty sponge, and a contour mini brush for your sharpest looks yet.