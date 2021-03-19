With spring comes the temptation to clean out every inch of beauty cabinet I have to make way for a new palette or foundation. It's at this time of year that vibrant colors reenter the mainstream, along with different formulas of foundation I want to try, different variations of glow my cheeks need, and so on. One collection on my radar for all those reasons is TikToker Avani Gregg's upcoming collaboration with Morphe. The bold, punchy collection is filled with vivd colors for summer, neutrals for your calmer looks, and plenty of glossy moments. It drops on March 23 in Morphe stores and online.

The 18-year-old has been on a rocket of fame ever since she joined TikTok. After joining Musical.ly at 14, Gregg now has over 32 million followers. She won a Shorty Award for being the TikToker of the Year in 2019 and has already been listed as one of Forbes' "30 under 30." Now, Gregg can add makeup develop to her already impressive laurels.

The entire collection is inspired by Gregg's signature neutral look with a pop of color. It includes an impressive eyeshadow palette, retailing for $30, featuring pretty much every color you could ever dream of using. The For the Bebs Artistry Palette has 20 bright eyeshadows and 10 cake liners Gregg is "obsessed with," according to Seventeen. "You can use the cake liners as mascara — that's what I just recently learned," Gregg told the publication. "You add your little brush in there and you just brush it on and then once it dries, it's the exact color that you see in the palette." You can also use all the cake liners as super pigmented eyeshadow. My summer makeup is about to reach shrimp-color levels of rainbow.

Courtesy of Morphe

The collab also includes three bronzers, a face and body illuminator, two lip duos, and a mini lip kit of four super sparkly, non-stick glosses. Decorating the entire line is Gregg's own art. Her personal sketches and drawings cover packaging to make this collection even more personal.

Gregg's been in love with makeup since she was 11, and the self-taught MUA just wants everyone to be creative and take risks when it comes to beauty. "That’s the best thing about makeup — it’s just another form of art, and you can always fix it,” she told NYLON. The entire line is priced between $12 and $30. Peep all the photos of the drool-worthy products below:

Courtesy of Morphe

Courtesy of Morphe

Courtesy of Morphe