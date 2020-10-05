When Apple TV+ arrived in 2019, it brought four brand new series: For All Mankind, See, Dickinson, and The Morning Show. Though The Morning Show first opened to generally negative reviews in the early episodes, critics had changed their tune by the time it hit the finale. The show started slowly, but it had more than a few things to say about the entertainment industry and the power dynamics between men and women in the workplace. With The Morning Show Season 2 eventually arriving on Apple TV+ in 2021, fans are excited to see where the show goes next. So, here are the details we know so far, including an exciting confirmation about the Season 2 cast.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, The Morning Show began as a ripped-from-the-headlines drama. Alex Levy (Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Carell) are an anchor team at the popular The Morning Show, who are suddenly broken up when Kessler is charged with sexually harassing the employees at their station, UBA. As the show frantically looks for a replacement, they land on conservative darling Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon), who becomes Levy's new co-host. But though the show begins as a story of two women thrown together as frenemies trying to keep The Morning Show's ratings above water, it soon becomes a far more complicated story about who has power behind the scenes, and who can take that power away.

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Renewal News Apple TV+ The folks at Apple TV+ believed deeply in The Morning Show, long before the streamer debuted in November of 2019. As such, the company greenlit a second season even before the show's Season 1 debut that fall. Unfortunately, due to scheduling, The Morning Show couldn't take full advantage of this early renewal and did not start filming the new season until the beginning of March 2020. When the coronavirus pandemic forced Hollywood to shut down, only two episode of the new season had been filmed, with eight still to go.

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Premiere Date Apple TV+ The good news for fans is that production is reportedly getting back underway after a seven-month delay since March. According to Deadline, the show is preparing to restart principal photography on Oct. 19 (or thereabouts, as nothing is definite in the COVID era). If all goes well, Season 2 could be ready as soon as early 2021. But until a premiere date is set, fans will have to wait and hope.

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Cast Apple TV+ Warning: Spoilers for The Morning Show Season 1 follow. As filming for The Morning Show restarts, viewers have a better idea of who will be back for show's sophomore season. Most importantly, there's Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. Both are set to return. But who else is coming back? Gugu Mbatha-Raw will not; her character, Hannah, is dead. But even though Mark Duplass' character Chip Black was fired at the end of the season, he's on the list to return. So are Billy Crudup, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. Tom Irwin has not been confirmed as returning as station president Fred Micklen, but Steve Carell will be back as Mitch for Season 2.

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Plot Details Apple TV+ It's hard to say where The Morning Show plans to go from here. Season 1 was a corkscrew of plot twists. The first season started as a vaguely passable "older woman versus younger woman" industry "comedy." But over 10 episodes, it morphed into a story about women in the industry genuinely banding together against the men who oppress them. It ended with Alex and Bradley doing a live on-air version of Thelma and Louise's drive off the cliff, as they both revealed, live on air, the toxic attitudes of their station and how the top brass of their company lied to the public. The new season will likely begin with the fallout from that decision by Alex and Bradley, but how it affects the world around them remains to be seen.