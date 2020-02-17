I'm just going to be honest, guys: I was a skeptic when the Biebs first made one less lonely girl out of Hailey Baldwin. That's probably because — in my mind — he was still the same age he was when he sang "One Less Lonely Girl." But Bieber has definitely done a lot of maturing over the years, and one of his latest quotes hints at his surprisingly familial priorities. The moment Justin Bieber fell for Hailey Baldwin is pretty telling, because — according to him — it happened after he saw the soon-to-be Mrs. Bieber holding a baby.

In a Feb. 15 interview with Apple Music, Bieber opened up to interviewer Zane Lowe about how he knew Baldwin was "the one." He told Lowe the moment happened at an event, where he spotted Baldwin across the room with a baby and "something just clicked." As Bieber explained, "She was holding a baby. I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes toward this baby. I was like, 'I want the mother of my children to look at a baby the way that she was.'" TBH, even Bieber and Baldwin's most intense quotes about their relationship over the years can't compete with this one.

Bieber later added, "The way she was carrying it, I just [saw] something so special. I just was like, 'I want that.' I knew that she could offer that to me." And when Lowe asked about Bieber's plans for the future, he answered without hesitation: babies. Well, eventually, at least. "I want to start my own family in due time," he said. "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, [having a baby] is definitely the next step for sure."

This isn't the first time that Bieber has expressed his desire to become a dad. In March 2019, the singer took to Instagram to explain his hiatus from music. "I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have, as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," he said. Baldwin is clearly on the same page, telling Vogue Arabia in Dec. 2018, "I love kids, and I can't wait to have my own. I would say that now, that's a closer reality."

While Bieber and Baldwin may not be ready for parenthood quite yet, it definitely seems like fans can expect baby Biebers in the future.