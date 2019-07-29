If you're only using serums on your skin, it's time to broaden your horizons. Nowadays, there's a serum for everything, and as a short-lashed gal that's also dealing with the side affects of overplucking my brows (Sigh), I tend to make use of lash and brow growth-enhancing serum as as often as I possibly can. I have my favorites, but I've got to be honest — the Milk Makeup Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum looks like it just might give my go-to a run for its money. A new product on the market always piques my interest, but this natural formula and minimalist packaging seem so good, it might just make its way into my routine for the long haul.

If you're like, "Wait, what new serum?", let me backtrack just a little. A few days back, Milk Makeup announced there would be a new addition to their popular kush-themed beauty collection, and after asking followers to leave their guesses in the comments section, pretty much no one got it right, LOL. It was all good, though, because a few days later, the news was out.

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

"Our new daily serum that boosts and nourishes hair for longer-looking and fuller-looking lashes and brows," Milk Makeup declared on Instagram. They also boasted about the product's 94% natural formula, created without steroids or the harsh chemicals standard in many other lash enhancers, like prostaglandin. When a commentor on Instagram asked why it wasn't 100% au naturale, Milk had the perfect response: "Since this is a natural formula, the other 6% are ingredients that help keep the formula properly preserved, functional, and stabilized!" they responded. Makes sense — you wouldn't want this baby to go bad right away, after all!

The clear tube looks like it's meant to house lip gloss, but the lime green wand is equipped with a long, fine-tipped brush that's ideal for swiping along the lashline and all through the brows:

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

And of course, just like the rest of the Kush products, there's a little bit of cannabis in the formula, because why not?

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

According to Milk Makeup, hemp-derived cannabis seed extract is paired with a peptide blend to create a formula that ideal for conditioning and strengthening individual hairs, which makes lashes and brows look thicker. It's like they read my mind and knew exactly what I needed!

Hair follicles can start looking more lush in just four weeks, with full results visible in about 12:

Courtesy of Milk Makeup

Despite the fact that few fans saw this lash and brow serum coming, pretty much everyone on Instagram was thrilled. "You’ve done it again! I just love you guys," wrote one user, another declaring, "I definitely need to add this to my collection!". Oh, and for all you lash extension lovers, Milk also confirmed via IG comment that the formula won't mess them up. "Oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, silicons-free, and cruelty-free," they reassured commentors, and TBH, that's enough for me! I'm more than eager to give this serum a go.

Feel the same? The Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum is live now on the Sephora and Milk websites, and hits shelves in Sephora stores on August 9.