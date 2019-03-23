Eyelash-enhancing products and treatments — like extensions, falsies, and fiber mascaras — have gotten more popular than ever over the years. But for those looking for something a bit more permanent, investing in one of the best eyelash growth serums might be the better option. Not only do they promote fuller, longer lashes, but because they're conditioning, your lash hairs will become softer and healthier in the long run, too.

The main difference between eyelash serums lies in their ingredients. Some more natural options rely on castor oil, which many swear by for thickening their lash and brow hairs, while others formulas use biotin, which has long been used to encourage the growth of longer, fuller hair. Most of these serums can be used on your brows, too. But if you have sensitive skin or eyes, be mindful of the ingredients.

"The prostaglandins [which are present in a lot of growth serums] can cause local and ocular irritation," says Dr. Melissa Toyos, MD, general ophthalmologist at Toyos Clinic in Nashville, Tennessee. "You shouldn't use the eyelash serums if you have an allergy to any of the ingredients, or if you have an uncontrolled eye disease, like iritis or uveitis." Most of the time, this type of irritation is no cause for concern and can be easily treated. "Because most of my patients can't live without long lashes, I use eyedrops like Lumify Redness Reliever Eye Drops to counter side effects if they occur." If you develop an allergic reaction that causes swelling, redness, or dry, flakey skin, discontinue using the serum and go see your doctor.

Most over-the-counter lash serums are perfectly safe to use, though, and you'll find four of the best eyelash growth serums below.

1. The Most Well-Reviewed Eyelash Growth Serum On Amazon Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash $30 Amazon See On Amazon Amazon users are picky, which is why I always pay attention when they say they love something — and they absolutely swear by Pronexa Hairgenics Lavish Lash. The hero ingredients are plant peptides and biotin, which stimulate the cells in each hair to form tissue, thus encouraging your lash hairs to grow faster. The formula is completely natural, being derived from natural sources, and customers have seen results in just eight weeks.

2. Another Amazon-Favorite Eyelash Serum (That May Work A Bit Faster) Arishine Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serum $25 Amazon See On Amazon Looking to grow your lashes quickly? Then try Arishine's Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serum. The formula contains the brand's proprietary blend of natural ingredients to help condition and strengthen your eyelashes, so they grow strong and stay protected from environmental damage and your eyelash curler. The majority of users see an increase in lash length and volume in just two weeks, with full results in six weeks, making this perfect for folks who want to grow their lashes in a snap.

3. A USDA Certified-Organic Castor Oil With Accessories For Lash & Brow Application Pure Acres Farm Castor Oil $10 Amazon See On Amazon Castor oil has been said to help improve lash growth, which is why you should try this Pure Acres Farm Castor Oil if you want to go the natural route. This bottle is USDA-certified organic, so you don't have to worry about it irritating your eyes or skin. While most of the evidence behind castor oil for hair growth is anecdotal, it's been surmised that castor oil helps your lashes thicker and fuller immediately upon application because it's a very viscous oil. It's also seriously nourishing, so it helps your lashes stay strong, which means they're less likely to break. Just know that if you go the natural route, your results will likely take longer than if you use a synthetic growth serum.