While Memorial Day Weekend is synonymous with the unofficial start of summer, it's also synonymous with so many major sales on all your favorite products, beauty included. No matter if you plan on spending the holiday weekend on the beach, at the pool, at a cookout, or simply on your couch, there are plenty of Memorial Day 2019 beauty sales that you can take advantage of. And, I mean, what a better way to kick off the season than by copping some amazing beauty products at amazing prices.

Whether you need to completely overhaul your beauty arsenal in time for summer, or just need to cop a few travel-friendly products for all of your summer adventures, this is the weekend to do so. From haircare products to tools, to makeup, to skincare, to incredible SPFs, read on for a long list of sales happening over the course of the next few days that are bound to save you a ton of money — money that can be spent elsewhere, like, say, on that summer vacation you've been dying to take.

Fountain Of Truth Beauty

Fountain of Truth Honey Glow Mask $60 | Fountain of Truth

If you want to get that summer glow before summer even officially starts, Fountain of Truth's Honey Glow Mask is 20% off on the brand's website and at Ulta from Thursday, May 23, to Tuesday, May 28.

Stila Cosmetics

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick $22 | Stila Cosmetics

If you're someone who likes to switch up your signature lip shade in the summer, then you're in luck. You can take an extra 30% off of sale items on StilaCosmetics.com from Friday, May 24, until Monday May 27.

Algenist

Algenist GENIUS Sleeping Collagen $98 | Sephora

This weekend, you can thank the skincare gods as Algenist is offering

20% off $100 purchases, 25% off $200 purchases, and 30% off $300 purchases on Algenist.com until Tuesday, May 27.

Patchology

Patchology Happy Place Moodpatches $3 | Patchology

If you've been wanting to stock up on sheet masks, eye masks, and lip masks, now is your chance as Patchology is offering 20% off of their entire site.

PYT Beauty

FULL FILLED / LIP GLOSS $15 | PYT Beauty

Perfect time to spruce up your summer pout as PYT Beauty is offering a buy one, get one deal on their Full Filled Lip Gloss on PYTBeauty.com.

Kat Von D Beauty

Mini Studded Kisses Crème in Double Dare $0 | Kat Von D

This holiday weekend, after spending $75 Kat Von D will gift you a free gift bag made up of a mini Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and a Mini Studded Kisses Crème in Double Dare. The sale is only available on KatVonDBeauty.com.

La Roche-Posay

EFFACLAR MEDICATED ACNE FACE WASH $14.99 | La Roche-Posay

La Roche-Posay will be offering 25% off of all orders of $50 or more and will also be giving away two free deluxe samples with orders of $65 or more when you use the code "MDW2019." This sale will end on Saturday, May 25.

Marc Anthony True Professional

Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Curl Defining Lotion $8.29 | Walgreens

You will be able to buy one March Anthony True Professional product and get the second for 50% at Walgreens until Saturday, June 1.

Cake Beauty

Cake The Do Gooder Volumizing Dry Shampoo $8.99 | Walgreens

Cake Beauty will also be holding a buy one, get one 50% off sale at Walgreens until Saturday, June 1.

Renpure

Renpure Rose Water Weightless Hydration Shampoo $7.99 | Target

If you stop by Target anytime between now and Saturday, June 1 you can get 30% off of Renpure products.

Nad’s

Nad's Hair Removal Strips, 24 CT $9.49 | CVS

If you're someone that prefers to go hairless in the summer then you can get major discounts on Nads products at CVS until Saturday, May 25.

The Body Shop

Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask $21 | The Body Shop

If you're someone that loves The Body Shop then you'll want to take advantage of their sales this holiday weekend. The retailer is offering 40% off of regularly priced products from Sunday, May 26 — Tuesday, May 28, free shipping on products on Monday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 28, and when you spend $60 or more between Friday, May 24 and Tuesday, May 28 you will receive a free American Flag Tote.

The Brow Gal

THE BROWGAL INSTATINT $22 | The Brow Gal

When you use the code "MEMORIAL25" on TheBrowGal.com, you will receive 25% off the entire site from Friday, May 24 until Monday, May 27.

Bed Head By Tigi

TIGI Bed Head Headrush $20.99 | Ulta

Until June 1, you can buy two Bed Head by Tigi styling products, and get one free at Ulta.

Sand & Sky

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask $49 | Sand & Sky

Sand & Sky is offering 20% off of masks and exfoliators through the holiday weekend, so what better way to start the new season than with revived skin.

Regardless of if you just want to cop a new hot lippie for the summer, or you need to completely re-stock your beauty cabinet, you're bound to save a ton of money on whatever you're looking for thanks to these Memoridal Day beauty sales.