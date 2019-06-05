The topic of Uranus is never-ending, and for those of you wondering... it goes way beyond the double entendre. The essence of Uranus is disruptive, erratic, and revolutionary, and the meaning of Uranus' energy in your birth chart can tell you a whole lot about the things that bring you closer to your freedom, because it doesn't get more rebellious than Uranus. In fact, the more bizarre, outlandish, and unconventional, the more Uranian. In astrology, each of the heavenly bodies has a mythical backstory and plays a celestial due diligence in your life, both personally and collectively speaking.

As the ruler of freedom-loving Aquarius, Uranus is literally the coldest planet in our solar system. So if you're ever wondering why those born under the sign of the water bearer tend to be so emotionally distant and spaced out, at least now you have something to blame it on. Uranus is the epitome of an unpredictable anarchist, and for so many reasons. For starters, whatever this celestial entity makes contact with, it will likely experience a powerful breakthrough, since Uranus is the planet of innovation, technology, and unexpected change.

All things related to aliens, electricity, robots, and Sci-Fi are pretty much all up Uranus' alley. For instance, according to Astrostyle.com, Uranus represents the things that require you to stretch beyond your vision and lean in to belief, and that, to me, makes all the sense in the world. The Astro Twins used the example of virtual reality being totally Uranian, given it's something we've really been given no choice but to believe in. This, of course, reminded me of the Uranus in Aries transit, when social media slowly but surely started taking over the world.

If you're still doubting Uranus, let's take a trip down memory lane: Back in 2010, when the cosmic rebel planet first entered audacious Aries, the world got a glimpse of the power it holds. The essence of Aries is associated with your sense of self, and rebellious Uranus never ceases to add a little shocking twist. Not only did this transit spark issues related to your individual truth, it was also the beginning of something much greater than you could probably have ever imagined. With Uranus in Aries, Steve Jobs announced Apple's very own video-calling feature, FaceTime, and this completely revolutionized the way we communicate.

So, what does Uranus mean in your chart?

The Meaning Of Uranus' Energy In Your Birth Chart

Given that Uranus takes 84 years to circle the zodiac, all you need to know is the year you were born. Ready to tap into your inner rebel? Your natal Uranus placement shows where you're prone to eccentricity and groundbreaking thought, according to AstroStyle.com. The zodiac sign it resides in, along with the astrological house, can showcase the area of your life where you're likely to experience your very own lightbulb-like moments.

Uranus' electricity can be difficult to tame, given its unexpected movements and sudden shifts. So if you don't utilize its vibration correctly, your natal Uranus placement can also determine where you're prone to being ultra radical and a bit reckless, to say the least. Let's say you were born with Uranus in taboo-loving Scorpio. Scorpio is deeply passionate and penetrating, so a natal Uranus in Scorpio would likely rebel against "sexual ethics," given their sexually-liberated nature. On the dark side, their extreme desires can also be destructive.

Want to know what Uranus was up to at your time of birth? You can do so here.