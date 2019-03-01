The Jonas Brothers just released a new single called “Sucker” and while the title may conjure up images of lollipops or whatever, the song is actually about something else entirely. In the song, the brotherly trio sing all about love and about being beholden to the one you love. If you’ve been keeping up with the Jonas brothers, then you know they each have a special lady in their lives. Do the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” lyrics give insight into their love lives? They might. Let's investigate!

The first verse basically talks about love ...because what else would a love song be talking about, right? Well, this isn’t just any love song. It’s a song fully dedicated to that one special girl who turns the world upside down and the Jonas Brothers definitely aren’t shy about singing about it. Here’s a look at some of the lyrics:

We go together / Better than birds of a feather, you and me / We change the weather, yeah / I'm feeling heat in December when you're 'round me

I've been dancing on top of cars and stumbling out of bars / I follow you through the dark, can't get enough / You're the medicine in the pain, the tattoo inside my brain / And, baby, you know it's obvious

Clearly, this song was written with some very specific ladies in mind. If I had to guess, their names would be Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. I mean, who else would they be writing about, right?

Check out the video for the song down below:

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Now, the chorus is probably one of the most romantic verses you’ll hear this month, because the Jonas Brothers know how to pack a punch where romance is concerned. The chorus basically talks about all the things the guys love about their girls.

I'm a sucker for you / Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly / I'm a sucker for you, yeah / Any road you take you know that you'll find me / I am a sucker for all the subliminal things / No one knows about you / (About you) / About you / (About you) / And you're making the typical me / Break my typical rules / It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

It’s a pretty sweet chorus, isn’t it? And when you listen to it, it definitely delivers that pop-rock flavor everyone expects from the Jonas Brothers. As a matter of fact, the guys teased the chorus in a preview for their appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Take a look:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

All the guys seem pretty excited about the song in that video. And you’re about to get super exciting reading the rest of the lyrics because they’re great! The second verse of “Sucker” talks all about knowing everything there is to know about the person you love, so the guys are definitely pulling out all the stops for this song and making it as romantic as possible. Here’s a look:

Don't complicate it, yeah' / Cause I know you and you know everything about me / I can't remember, all of the nights / I don't remember when you're 'round me

All right, so what does this all mean? Well, as I previously mentioned, all the Jonas Brothers have a special lady in their lives, which probably means some (or even all) of this song is about them. Nick is probably singing about Priyanka, while Joe is likely thinking of Sophie, and Kevin’s probably getting a few lines in for his wife Danielle.

But even if those ladies aren’t the ones being serenaded here (who knows, maybe it’s about a fictional girl!), “Sucker” stands on its own as a really fun and flirty song. Love it!