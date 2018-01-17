The Meaning Of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" Is All About Relationships
The Grammys are approaching which means it's time to look back and appreciate all the great music from the past year. One artist that no one could stop talking about was Kendrick Lamar. With the release of his album, Damn, in April — it seemed like Lamar was everywhere. His first single from that album, "Humble," is still being played nonstop, and has been highly acclaimed as one of the best rap songs of the year. The meaning of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" is actually extremely thoughtful.
While the beat is addictive, Lamar's lyrics send such a strong message. A review from OkayPlayer compared "Humble" to Beyoncé's "Formation" in the way that it's a call to African American men to come together (aka get in "Formation") in order to do something great.
According to OkayPlayer, "Humble" is "a call for black men to take an introspective look at their place and power. He [Lamar] is self-aware of the stance of humility he needs to take and is encouraging other men to do the same." This includes men remaining humble in their relationships with women. In the music video, Lamar goes to a salon which could be a way of trying to connect to women and seeing things from their perspective.
What created such a strong conversation around "Humble" and Lamar's message was the extremely powerful and visual music video. It started with Lamar standing under a holy-looking spotlight. Then, he appeared in a number of various scenes — from rolling around in money to re-creating "The Last Supper" by Leonardo da Vinci.
The video starts,
Followed by a second short intro,
The first verse talks about Lamar's rise to wealth.
Of course, the chorus is sure to get stuck in your head.
In the second verse, Lamar touches on unrealistic beauty standards when he refers to being "sick and tired of Photoshop." He also says that when he communicates, his "soul speaks" which is very apparent in all his songs.
Kendrick Lamar is definitely the most popular artist of the year. Although Grammy nominations are not out yet, I'm sure Lamar will get a few nods in top categories. One thing is for sure, with his unstoppable music, he will be prominent for a very long time.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.