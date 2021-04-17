Royal fans were devastated when Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9. After 70 years as Queen Elizabeth's husband, he was a beloved member of the royal family. Fans can take solace in the fact he had a beautiful funeral on Saturday, April 17, with his closest family members in attendance. It was so sweet to see so many of his children and grandchildren honor him at St. George’s Chapel, and as is often the case with royal events, the fashion choices carried particular significance. The meaning behind Kate Middleton's jewelry at Prince Philip's funeral was one of the biggest standouts since her pearls signified her support for Queen Elizabeth.

Due to the coronavirus, the funeral was kept much smaller than it would have been. There were just 30 family members in attendance, but millions of people watched online or on TV. At the funeral, Middleton wore a black veil, pearl earrings, and a pearl choker necklace.

At first glance, you might not put much thought into the meaning behind Middleton's jewelry at Prince Philip's funeral. However, the jewelry actually had a special significance. Since both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were close to Prince Philip, and continue to share a bond with Queen Elizabeth, Middleton chose to celebrate that bond through her choice of jewelry.

According to Daily Mail, both the pearl choker and the pearl earrings that Middleton wore are a long-term loan from the Queen herself. The choker is a Japanese Pearl necklace that the Duchess also wore for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's 70th wedding anniversary. Ultimately, Kate's choice in wearing them is a major nod to her loyalty to the Queen (and her 73-year marriage) in the wake of Prince Philip's death.

The necklace was a gift from the Japanese government, which the Queen had a part in, by asking for a choker necklace made from "the finest cultured pearls."

An up-close view of the necklace gives you a look at the stunning diamond pendant at the center.

Express also reported the pearl earrings were a wedding gift to Queen Elizabeth when she married Prince Philip back in 1947.

The pearl necklace was also loaned to Middleton's mother-in-law, Princess Diana, for a 1982 banquet hosted by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace, per Daily Mail. Diana also wore the pearl earrings at the event.

The Queen wore the special jewelry set on several occasions in the '80s and '90s, including a dinner in 1995 held in honor of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher's 70th Birthday.

As the monarchy is still mourning the loss of Prince Philip, it's nice to see Middleton supporting the Queen in this challenging period.