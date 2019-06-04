If you have a wallet full of spare international bills from your recent vacay, I have good news for you. The McDonald's International Currency Exchange is taking place in June, which means you'll be able to put your extra money to use. The official exchange — which is scheduled for Thursday, June 6 — will let McDonald's customers trade their foreign currency for something on the Worldwide Favorites menu. If you haven't heard about McDonald's Worldwide Favorites, I'll give you the lowdown.

McDonald's' wanderlust-inducing Worldwide Favorites menu features a selection of, well, "worldwide favorite" menu items from across the globe. Those selections include the Stroopwafel McFlurry (from The Netherlands), the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (from Spain), the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (from Canada), and the Cheesy Bacon Fries (from Australia). According to McDonald's, these international faves will be available for a limited time beginning on Wednesday, June 5. With that being said, mark your calendars.

Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation, talked about the new menu items in a press release. She said, "We know our U.S. customers are curious about McDonald’s international menu items. Because we are always innovating our menu, we are thrilled to leverage our global scale and offer popular flavors from around the world next month."

Now that you know about McDonald's' Worldwide Favorites menu, I'll tell you even more about the company's upcoming International Currency Exchange (which was created "in celebration" of the Worldwide Favorites, per McDonald's). On June 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, you'll be able to trade your foreign currency for something on the Worldwide Favorites menu. Don't worry about converting your cash, either, because it won't matter how much it's worth. As long as you have one piece of international currency in your pocket, you'll be good to go.

There are a few things to remember, though. According to McDonald's, you'll only be able to make one exchange on June 6, and it must be done at the main counter. (So, no, you probably won't be able to partake in the promo via drive-thru.) On top of that, McDonald's will only accept foreign currency that it recognizes during the event, which is totally fair. You should also keep in mind that the Double Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger is excluded from the promo, per the company.

Still, the promo seems like a ton of fun — especially if you have spare change from another country chillin' in your wallet. Apparently, McDonald's is just as excited about the event as I am. Molly McKenna, McDonald’s Director of Communications, talked about the exchange in a press release. She said,

As a global restaurant leader, we’re excited to bring fan-favorites from abroad to the U.S. this summer with our new Worldwide Favorites menu. To welcome these new flavors, we created the McDonald’s International Currency Exchange event. This unique event provides our customers with an international experience that only a brand with our global scale could create, all without having to hop on a plane.

With that being said, round up your international currency and decide which Worldwide Favorites menu item you want to exchange it for. (I'm looking at you, Stroopwafel McFlurry.)