Um, did you happen to catch the masturbation reference in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You? Because it's nothing short of fantastic. If you hate spoilers, this is your chance to exit out of this article, watch the movie, and then come back to discuss.

OK, if you're still here, I'm assuming you're good to continue... so let's dive in. The sequel to To All the Boys I Loved Before was released on Feb. 12 and it might even be better than the first one. It starts with John Ambrose McClaren's arrival throwing Lara Jean Song Covey and Peter Kavinsky's relationship into whack. The whole love triangle is juicy and fun to watch, but the real magic in this movie happens when the characters are celebrating Valentine's Day. Lara Jean is expecting big things from Peter... but the night doesn't exactly go as planned.

But frankly, IDGAF about Peter, because the person who really winds up pulling through for Lara Jean is her friend Christine, who gives her some stellar advice with regards to her sex life.

"I got you a little V-Day gift of my own. It's advice," Christine begins. "Before you go too far with Kavinsky, make sure you are 100% —no, 1,000% — sure...."

OK, at this point you think she's gonna give the standard sex talk that every woman gets at one point or another. You know, the whole "don't have sex until you feel totally ready" spiel. Lara Jean interrupts her to say: "That it's something that I want? I know. Trust me."

But Lara Jean could not have been more wrong about what her friend was actually talking about. Rather than being sure about whether or not she wants to have sex, Christine was more telling her friend to be sure of what she wants in the bedroom before she has it. And there's really only one way to do that. "Actually, I was going to say something else," she clarifies. "I am trying to make sure you know how to rev your own engine before you let anyone under the hood. I'm just saying, make sure you know how to look after you."

Truer words have never been spoken. Like, seriously. Where was this movie when I was a teenager?