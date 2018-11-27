The 'Mary Poppins Returns' Soundtrack Is Jam-Packed With 27 Songs

The biggest question viewers have heading into Mary Poppins Returns is the soundtrack. The original Mary Poppins, released in 1964, is considered the best live-action film the studio has ever done. It was the only Disney movie to earn Oscar gold while Walt Disney was alive and the only Disney movie to land a Best Picture nomination other than 1992's Beauty and The Beast. With the original Mary Poppins winning the Oscar for Best Score and Best Original Song, the Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack has massive shoes to fill.

Perhaps this is why the soundtrack being released is supersized, to say the least. The digital download, which is available for pre-order starting this week, is 27 tracks long. The first 14 songs are vocal tracks, featuring Emily Blunt as Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda as her pal Jack the Lamplighter, and the trio of Banks children. There are also a few guest appearances thrown in, including Ben Whishaw who plays the grown-up Michael Banks, as well as Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Angela Lansbury, and yes, Dick Van Dyke himself.

The back half of the soundtrack is the original score. Written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the pair behind the Tony Award-winning musical Hairspray, all tracks are performed by Shaiman.

Here's the full track listing.

"(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky" - Lin-Manuel Miranda "Overture" - Marc Shaiman "A Conversation" - Ben Whishaw "Can You Imagine That?" - Emily Blunt, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson & Nathanael Saleh "The Royal Doulton Music Hall" - Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson & Nathanael Saleh "Introducing Mary Poppins" - Lin-Manuel Miranda & Emily Blunt "A Cover Is Not the Book" - Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Company "The Place Where Lost Things Go" - Emily Blunt "Turning Turtle" - Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson & Nathanael Saleh "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" - Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt, Tarik Frimpong, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh & Leeries "The Place Where Lost Things Go (Reprise)" - Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh & Pixie Davies "Trip a Little Light Fantastic (Reprise)" - Dick Van Dyke, Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson & Nathanael Saleh "Nowhere to Go But Up" - Angela Lansbury, Ben Whishaw, Pixie Davies, Joel Dawson, Nathanael Saleh, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters & Company "(Underneath the) Lovely London Sky (Reprise)" - Lin-Manuel Miranda "Theme from Mary Poppins Returns" - Marc Shaiman "Kite Takes Off" - Marc Shaiman "Mary Poppins Arrives" - Marc Shaiman "Magic Papers" - Marc Shaiman "Banks in the Bank" - Marc Shaiman "Into the Royal Doulton Bowl" - Marc Shaiman "Rescuing Georgie" - Marc Shaiman "Off to Topsy's" - Marc Shaiman "Chase Through the Bank" - Marc Shaiman "Lost in a Fog" - Marc Shaiman "Goodbye Old Friend" - Marc Shaiman "Race to Big Ben" - Marc Shaiman "End Title Suite" - Marc Shaiman

The Mary Poppins Returns soundtrack arrives on Dec. 7, 2018, but is available for pre-order starting this week. The film arrives in theaters on Dec. 19, 2018.