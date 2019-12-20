'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s 8 Marvelous Nights Of Hanukkah Is Everything

This year sped by, and the first day of Hanukkah is almost here. That means it's time to start thinking about the beloved traditions you want to include in your family's agenda. And if you want to switch things up a bit this year, draw inspiration from one of the most marvelous TV shows. If you're wondering how you can do that, well, Intersect by Lexus — a cool restaurant in NYC's Meatpacking District — is celebrating with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's 8 Marvelous Nights of Hanukkah.

From Dec. 22 through Dec. 30, 2019, Intersect by Lexus (412 West 14th Street) is teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to put together a festive lineup of fun for each day of Hanukkah. It's all part of a promotion to celebrate the debut of Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Throughout the holiday, you and your family can enjoy fun activities, epic giveaways, and even Mrs. Maisel-themed cocktails. The entire celebration kicks off with a Menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah. Along with the special lighting that starts at sundown, you can enjoy a tasting of Intersect's Manischewitz cocktail called the "Friday Night Lights." Snap a sippin' selfie to post of your first night celebrations with your loved ones. There will also be a giveaway of mini pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel menorahs.

If one of your favorite parts about Hanukkah is the food, stop by on Dec. 23 for a latke demonstration by Intersect's Executive Chef, Nickolas Martinez at 12 p.m. There will also be a present wrapping workshop taking place from 12-5 p.m., so you can get the 411 on how to become the best wrapper your family has ever seen. The giveaway on Monday will be pink Hanukkah gelt, and on Tuesday, it's pink glass ball ornaments.

Come back to the Intersect on Dec. 26 or Dec. 29 for complimentary hot chocolate (8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.). The giveaways on Dec. 26 and Dec. 29 are pink The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel dreidels and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel luggage tags, respectively.

For anyone who's 21 or over, you'll likely want to visit a marvelous happy hour from 4-6 p.m. in Intersect's Bar and Lounge. You have the opportunity to walk away from that event on Dec. 27 with a Mrs. Maisel carry-on cocktail kit.

Since the new year is coming up, you'll want to start thinking about your New Year's resolutions. That will be a whole lot easier to keep track of with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel pink journal that'll be the special giveaway on Dec. 28, along with wish lantern making from 12-2 p.m., which honestly sounds dreamy and totally Instagram-worthy.

Wrap up your holiday festivities at the Intersect with a special The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 2020 calendar giveaway on the last day. Whether you want to take part in one or all of these events, here's to a truly marvelous Hanukkah.