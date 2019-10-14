The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 Trailer Will Leave You Craving More Midge

It's funny that most streaming service hits are never the ones you expect. Netflix thought House of Cards would be its biggest seller until Stranger Things showed it what a real hit feels like. Hulu's break-out hit is a horror dystopia where fertile women basically lose all their rights. Amazon dumped a quarter billion into Lord of the Rings, only to discover its real niche was female-led comedies like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Fleabag. Now the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 trailer promises the laughter isn't going to stop anytime soon.

Season 2 of Maisel, which took home eight Emmys back in September 2019, ended with Midge realizing that in order to move on with her career, she had to move on from New York City. Season 3 will open with Midge and Susie going back out on the road, this time as the opener for singing star Shy Baldwin's tour of the US and Europe. But don't expect a Paris redux from the beginning of Season 2. The central location this season outside of Maisel's New York enclave will be Miami, another town she'll be able to make herself comfortable in.

And just because Midge is on the road, don't think she'll be leaving her family behind. Everyone shows up in the new trailer, along with a few new faces as well.

The good news is that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 will be out this year in time for both Christmas and Hanukkah, arriving on Dec. 6, 2019. But fans who are hoping for another 10 episodes will be slightly disappointed. After the show moved from eight to 10 installments between Seasons 1 and 2, the show is shrinking back down again to an eight-episode season. To be fair, the show did better with a tighter format in Season 1. The only reason Season 2 was longer was that Amazon had greenlit 18 episodes over two years, so that was just how the math worked out.

As for some of those new faces, everyone got a glimpse of Sterling K. Brown, the series' big new addition for this season. The producers are mum on who he's playing, but he seems to be one of her fellow performers on the road. Also, don't sleep on Gilmore Girls' Liza Weil (she played Paris Geller). Like Brown, her role is still also undisclosed.

Fans shouldn't worry that Season 3 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be the last one either. Unlike some streaming services, who have taken to going "three and out," Amazon shows no sign of tossing in the Maisel towel anytime soon. And show creators Dan and Amy Sherman-Palladino have got at least a couple more seasons planned. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Sherman-Palladino said:

I think we know what our trajectory is for the first four to five seasons. And then I just want to see if I’m still breathing at that point. If I am, then we’ll continue or Dan and his new wife will continue!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 starts streaming on Amazon with eight episodes on Dec. 6, 2019.