It's official: NBC's biggest hit of the 2018-2019 TV season is Manifest. The list of the Top 50 Most-Watched Broadcast Shows is out for the fall season, and Manifest is the Number 3 scripted series, with 14.1 million viewers on average over the first six episodes. It ranks just behind The Big Bang Theory (15.8 million) and NCIS (14.6 million) and beats out last year's favorites like Young Sheldon (13.2 million), and This Is Us (12.8 million). With so many wrapped up in the mystery of the lost-and-found-again plane, the Manifest episode 7 promo promises more clues are coming, and maybe even an answer or two.

Last week's episode, "Off Radar" introduced the first mystery (or "calling" as Ben refers to them) not to be solved within a single episode's time frame. This week, with Cal's life on the line, Ben and Saanvi are going to take off and find answers to what is happening.

Here's the synopsis:

With the detained passengers secretly moved and subjected to painful experimentation - and Cal's (Jack Messina) health directly linked to them - Ben (Josh Dallas) takes advantage of an old friend to find out where the passengers were taken. Meanwhile, a mysterious new version of the calling pulls Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) into a murder investigation that has deep personal ramifications for her.

And here's the promo:

Last week, signs pointed to Cal's life-threatening fever was linked to experiments being done on a particular passenger, Marko, who has gone missing. By the end of the hour, Cal's fever had broken, but for the first time, it was not because Ben and Michaela had solved the "calling" or put a stop to the experiments.

Instead, their investigation and accusations the NSA was involved caused Vance to start asking questions about the unaccounted for passengers like Marko from Flight 828. Those doing the experiments were alerted to the NSA's queries and put a pause on their work to change locations before Vance could arrive. Cal is safe, but for how long? Ben has to find Marko and stop whoever is doing this before the tests restart. The trailer shows him and Saanvi heading off to find Fiona Clarke (Francesca Faridany), a woman who seems unsurprised at their arrival.

But these are not the only developments. Several of the promotional images for this week's episode show Ben having what looks to be a heart to heart with Danny, the man Grace started seeing after she thought Ben was dead.

Fans of the show have already theorized Grace and Ben are not going to make it, no matter how hard the two of them work to stay together. Last week saw Ben leaving the hospital to find answers, much to Grace's distress. He also tried to explain the "callings" to her, which did not go over well. Ben's heading out to solve Cal's illness may be the straw that breaks their relationship altogether. If so, Grace and Danny may be getting back together with Ben's blessings, and soon.