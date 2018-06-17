Nobody writes lyrics as honest, catchy, and cutting as Beyoncé and JAY-Z do. So it's no surprise that the lyrics for "Apesh*t" from Beyoncé and JAY-Z's album Everything Is Love are both inspiring and intense. This power couple's joint efforts don't disappoint.

According to Just Jared, the lyrics are as follows, beginning with a chorus by Beyoncé and Quavo that describes the couple's lavish life as A-list musicians.

Step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)

I be jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)

I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?

In verse one, Beyoncé serves up financial #goals, asking for checks, equity, and fair payment. Get that paper, girl.

Rah, gimme my check

Put some respeck on my check

Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity

Or watch me reverse out the d*ck (Skrrt)

He got a bad bitch, bad b*tch

We live it lavish, lavish

I got expensive fabrics

I got expensive habits

He wanna go with me

He like to roll away

He wanna be with me

He wanna give me that vitamin D

Ice ornaments, icy style

You ain't ownin' this

Don't think they ownin' this

Bought him a jet

Shutdown, collect

Phillippe Patek

Get off my d*ck

Beyoncé on YouTube

Then in the pre-chorus, Beyoncé brags that spending just one night with her can skyrocket a person to fame.

Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift

Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship

Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous

Have you ever seen the stage goin' apesh*t?

Then it's back to the chorus with Bey and Quavo.

Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)

Jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)

I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?

JAY-Z picks up the mantle in verse two. This section of the song is jam-packed: he makes a Lion King reference, compares himself to the president, announces that he turned down a gig at the Super Bowl, and then drops one of the most brutal lines in the song. He slams the Grammys: "Tell the Grammys f*ck that zero for eight sh*t." While both Bey and Jay have won armfuls of Grammys, neither has ever been awarded Album of the Year.

I'm a gorilla in the f*ckin' coop

Finna pull up in the zoo

I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki

Who been Lion King to you

Pocket watch it like kangaroos

Tell these clowns we ain't amused

Man eclipsed with that monkey business

4 5 got change for you

Motor cade when we came through

Presidential with the planes too

One better get you with the residential

Undefeated with the king too

I said no to the Superbowl

You need me, I don't need you

Every night we in the endzone

Tell the NFL we in stadiums too

Last night was a f*cking zoo

Stagediving in a pool of people

Ran through Liverpool like a f*cking Beatle

Smoke gorilla glue like it's f*cking legal

Tell the Grammy's f*ck that zero for eight sh*t

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit?

Beyoncé and Quavo return for the chorus.

Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like my Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)

Jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin')

I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?

Mr. and Mrs. Carter join forces for the third verse.

Rah, haters in danger (Dangerous)

Whole lot of gangin' (Gang)

35 chains (Chains)

I don't give a damn 'bout the fame (Nope)

G8 planes

Alexander Wang

She a thot that you claim

Can't be toppin' my reign

I'm not poppin' my b*tch, I'm poppin'

We go to the dealer and cop it off

Sippin' my favorite alcohol

Got me so lit I need Tylenol

All of my people are free no more

Hop in the whip, wanna see the stars

Sendin' the missiles off

Trickin' my inhibitions off

250 for the Richard Mille

Live in a field

My body may jiggle, go knee

Man, my momma, my loyal, my shield

Look at my jury, I'm lethal

Designers on me, they see through

I'm a martian, they wishing they equal

I got Ms on the back like Evisu

There's one more pre-chorus.

Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift (She went crazy)

Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship

Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?

And finally, one last chorus.

Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)

Fast like a Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)

I be jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)

Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)

I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)

This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)

I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)

Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?

Rah, fast and go

And there you have it, folks.