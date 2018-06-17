The Lyrics For "Apesh*t" By Beyonce & JAY-Z Make A Brutal Dig At The Grammys
Nobody writes lyrics as honest, catchy, and cutting as Beyoncé and JAY-Z do. So it's no surprise that the lyrics for "Apesh*t" from Beyoncé and JAY-Z's album Everything Is Love are both inspiring and intense. This power couple's joint efforts don't disappoint.
According to Just Jared, the lyrics are as follows, beginning with a chorus by Beyoncé and Quavo that describes the couple's lavish life as A-list musicians.
Step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)
Fast like a Lambo (Skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
I be jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)
Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)
I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?
In verse one, Beyoncé serves up financial #goals, asking for checks, equity, and fair payment. Get that paper, girl.
Rah, gimme my check
Put some respeck on my check
Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity
Or watch me reverse out the d*ck (Skrrt)
He got a bad bitch, bad b*tch
We live it lavish, lavish
I got expensive fabrics
I got expensive habits
He wanna go with me
He like to roll away
He wanna be with me
He wanna give me that vitamin D
Ice ornaments, icy style
You ain't ownin' this
Don't think they ownin' this
Bought him a jet
Shutdown, collect
Phillippe Patek
Get off my d*ck
Then in the pre-chorus, Beyoncé brags that spending just one night with her can skyrocket a person to fame.
Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift
Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship
Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous
Have you ever seen the stage goin' apesh*t?
Then it's back to the chorus with Bey and Quavo.
Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)
Fast like my Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)
Jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)
Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)
I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?
JAY-Z picks up the mantle in verse two. This section of the song is jam-packed: he makes a Lion King reference, compares himself to the president, announces that he turned down a gig at the Super Bowl, and then drops one of the most brutal lines in the song. He slams the Grammys: "Tell the Grammys f*ck that zero for eight sh*t." While both Bey and Jay have won armfuls of Grammys, neither has ever been awarded Album of the Year.
I'm a gorilla in the f*ckin' coop
Finna pull up in the zoo
I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki
Who been Lion King to you
Pocket watch it like kangaroos
Tell these clowns we ain't amused
Man eclipsed with that monkey business
4 5 got change for you
Motor cade when we came through
Presidential with the planes too
One better get you with the residential
Undefeated with the king too
I said no to the Superbowl
You need me, I don't need you
Every night we in the endzone
Tell the NFL we in stadiums too
Last night was a f*cking zoo
Stagediving in a pool of people
Ran through Liverpool like a f*cking Beatle
Smoke gorilla glue like it's f*cking legal
Tell the Grammy's f*ck that zero for eight sh*t
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit?
Beyoncé and Quavo return for the chorus.
Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)
Fast like my Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)
Jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)
Crowd better savor (Crowd goin')
I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?
Mr. and Mrs. Carter join forces for the third verse.
Rah, haters in danger (Dangerous)
Whole lot of gangin' (Gang)
35 chains (Chains)
I don't give a damn 'bout the fame (Nope)
G8 planes
Alexander Wang
She a thot that you claim
Can't be toppin' my reign
I'm not poppin' my b*tch, I'm poppin'
We go to the dealer and cop it off
Sippin' my favorite alcohol
Got me so lit I need Tylenol
All of my people are free no more
Hop in the whip, wanna see the stars
Sendin' the missiles off
Trickin' my inhibitions off
250 for the Richard Mille
Live in a field
My body may jiggle, go knee
Man, my momma, my loyal, my shield
Look at my jury, I'm lethal
Designers on me, they see through
I'm a martian, they wishing they equal
I got Ms on the back like Evisu
There's one more pre-chorus.
Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift (She went crazy)
Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship
Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?
And finally, one last chorus.
Rah, step my money fast and go (Fast, fast, go)
Fast like a Lambo (Skeet, skeet, skeet)
I be jumpin' off the stage, hoe (Jumpin', jumpin', hey)
Crowd better savor (Crowd goin' heavy)
I can't believe we made it (This is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (This is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (This a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apesh*t?
Rah, fast and go
And there you have it, folks.