Summer 2020 may have been a total bust due to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Love Island is ready to bring some summer love into fall. CBS announced the second season of Love Island USA will kick off at the end of August, and the network also revealed the 11 contestants who will start the season off with a bang. To get an even closer look at the singles looking for love this year, check out the Love Island USA Season 2 cast's Instagrams.

Although Love Island is traditionally a beachy summer series, the second season of the American version of the hit British reality show is going to look a bit different. Instead of filming at a tropical international location, the new season is being filmed at The Cromwell luxury hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the entire cast and crew have quarantined prior to production to lessen the chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.

Season 2's newly released trailer plays up the unique situation of filming a dating show amid a pandemic, as the new cast expresses how excited they are to flirt after being in quarantine for months. Check out the new trailer for Love Island USA Season 2 and meet the first eleven singles in the cast below.

Kaitlynn Anderson

Age: 27

Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan

Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson

Mackenzie Dipman

Age: 24

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Instagram: @mackenziedipman

Tre Forte

Age: 25

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Instagram: @tgiforte

James McCool

CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Winchester, Virginia

Instagram: Listed as @mccoolfit on his personal website, but the account seems to have been removed

Johnny Middlebrooks

Age: 22

Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia

Instagram: @johnny_llee

Justine Ndiba

CBS

Age: 27

Hometown: Rockaway, New Jersey

Instagram: Not found

Carrington Rodriguez

Age 22

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Instagram: @c_rod003

Connor Trott

Age: 23

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Instagram: @ctrott80 and @trottfit

Moira Tumas

Age: 28

Hometown: Brielle, New Jersey

Instagram: @moiratumas

Cely Vazquez

Age: 24

Hometown: Sacramento, California

Instagram: @thecelyvazquez

Jeremiah White

CBS

Age: 22

Hometown: De Kalb, Mississippi

Instagram: Not found

Season 2 of Love Island USA will premiere on CBS on Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.