Summer 2020 may have been a total bust due to quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Love Island is ready to bring some summer love into fall. CBS announced the second season of Love Island USA will kick off at the end of August, and the network also revealed the 11 contestants who will start the season off with a bang. To get an even closer look at the singles looking for love this year, check out the Love Island USA Season 2 cast's Instagrams.
Although Love Island is traditionally a beachy summer series, the second season of the American version of the hit British reality show is going to look a bit different. Instead of filming at a tropical international location, the new season is being filmed at The Cromwell luxury hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the entire cast and crew have quarantined prior to production to lessen the chances of contracting or spreading the coronavirus.
Season 2's newly released trailer plays up the unique situation of filming a dating show amid a pandemic, as the new cast expresses how excited they are to flirt after being in quarantine for months. Check out the new trailer for Love Island USA Season 2 and meet the first eleven singles in the cast below.
Kaitlynn Anderson
Age: 27
Hometown: Lapeer, Michigan
Instagram: @kaitlynnjanderson
Mackenzie Dipman
Age: 24
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Instagram: @mackenziedipman
Tre Forte
Age: 25
Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
Instagram: @tgiforte
James McCool
Age: 27
Hometown: Winchester, Virginia
Instagram: Listed as @mccoolfit on his personal website, but the account seems to have been removed
Johnny Middlebrooks
Age: 22
Hometown: Chesapeake, Virginia
Instagram: @johnny_llee
Justine Ndiba
Age: 27
Hometown: Rockaway, New Jersey
Instagram: Not found
Carrington Rodriguez
Age 22
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Instagram: @c_rod003
Connor Trott
Age: 23
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Instagram: @ctrott80 and @trottfit
Moira Tumas
Age: 28
Hometown: Brielle, New Jersey
Instagram: @moiratumas
Cely Vazquez
Age: 24
Hometown: Sacramento, California
Instagram: @thecelyvazquez
Jeremiah White
Age: 22
Hometown: De Kalb, Mississippi
Instagram: Not found
Season 2 of Love Island USA will premiere on CBS on Monday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. ET.