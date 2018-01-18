The Little Big Town “Better Man” Lyrics Are Genius Thanks To Taylor Swift
Lest you forget, Taylor Swift is the Queen of songwriting. Whether you hate to love her or love to hate her, you've got to give it to her – she's one talented writer. In fact, she wrote a new song for the country group Little Big Town, and it's — as per usual — an emotional journey. Little Big Town's "Better Man" lyrics by Taylor Swift are gut-wrenching, mature, seriously emotional, and make me wish I had a front porch.
You'll see what I mean.
We've all been so busy paying attention to Swift's latest album, Reputation, some of us didn't even notice she's also been low-key killing it for Little Big Town. In fact, "Better Man" is so good, it just won Song Of The Year at the 2017 Country Music Awards in November. Swift couldn't be at the ceremony, so Little Big Town shouted her out when they accepted the award. Karen Fairchild said, "Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for this beautiful song and for loving songs and loving Nashville."
Fairchild previously explained to Billboard magazine how she and her band came to work with Swift. She said,
Really, really. It's so good.
Have a listen.
EMOTIONAL, RIGHT?
Here are some of Swift's awesome lyrics:
Every now and then, I like to picture myself having a different life somewhere in the south, sipping iced tea, owning a million dogs, and learning to play guitar.
Thanks, T-Swift and LBT, for making me feel like that life can be mine during the four minutes and 53 seconds of this song.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.