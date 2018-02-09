The “Likey” Song At The 2018 Olympics Opening Ceremony Is A Real Bop
The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony is lit, you guys. They're using the best music ever, and by best music, I mean they're playing a bunch of K-pop and our lives are better for it!! The "Likey" song at the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony was one of the biggest bops of the ceremony. The song is by the all women K-pop group TWICE, and fans were so pumped to hear "Likey" playing (along with "Gangnam Style," bless). K-pop is hugely popular in Korea, so the opening ceremony has been playing a lot of music from the genre during the ceremony. BTS's "DNA" was played because clearly the Olympics want us to be happy.
"Likey" is seriously a bop. It's impossible to hear the song and not dance along. Seriously, I dare you not to. I don't even know what the words are, but you can bet I was bopping along to the song while the Olympians walked in to this track. Let's check out some of the "Likey" lyrics, shall we?
Fans couldn't believe they were hearing "Likey" during the Olympics opening ceremony.
But it makes sense this song was played. Just look at the music video!! It's mesmerizing.
This song is much more entertaining than the 2018 Olympics torch song, "Let Everyone Shine." Sure, the song is meant to be ~inspirational~ for all the Olympians and viewers, but damn if I'm not bored AF while listening to it compared to "Likey," "DNA," and "Gangnam Style."
"Let Everyone Shine" is performed by popular Korean R&B singer Insooni.
It's no K-pop, but it'll suffice.
