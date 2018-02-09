The 2018 PyeongChang Olympics opening ceremony is lit, you guys. They're using the best music ever, and by best music, I mean they're playing a bunch of K-pop and our lives are better for it!! The "Likey" song at the 2018 Olympics opening ceremony was one of the biggest bops of the ceremony. The song is by the all women K-pop group TWICE, and fans were so pumped to hear "Likey" playing (along with "Gangnam Style," bless). K-pop is hugely popular in Korea, so the opening ceremony has been playing a lot of music from the genre during the ceremony. BTS's "DNA" was played because clearly the Olympics want us to be happy.

"Likey" is seriously a bop. It's impossible to hear the song and not dance along. Seriously, I dare you not to. I don't even know what the words are, but you can bet I was bopping along to the song while the Olympians walked in to this track. Let's check out some of the "Likey" lyrics, shall we?

TWICE's "Likey" lyrics start off with,

My heart is beating. Me likey. Me likey, likey, likey. Me likey, likey, likey. Pitter patter, pitter patter, pitter patter. Heart, heart. Me Likey. Me likey, likey, likey. Me likey, likey, likey. Pitter patter, pitter patter, pitter patter.

The first verse goes,

I don’t wanna show it but I keep. Every single little thing. Me inside the small screen. I want to be the prettiest. I hide it, the way I feel.

Making yourself look nice is such a hassle. Doing it means I can’t only do it halfway. It makes my heart beat every day. Only you can’t know. And be thick skinned.

Then they start singing about makeup and I'm all for it:

BB Cream papapa. Lipstick m-m-ma. Shall I take a picture prettily. When you see this, smile. And press it. Underneath, the red and cute. Heart, heart.

But saying that I like you is predictable. It’s not enough to show you how I feel. But I like you, even though I can’t sleep. Even though I’m late, I still like you.

Fans couldn't believe they were hearing "Likey" during the Olympics opening ceremony.

But it makes sense this song was played. Just look at the music video!! It's mesmerizing.

jypentertainment on YouTube

This song is much more entertaining than the 2018 Olympics torch song, "Let Everyone Shine." Sure, the song is meant to be ~inspirational~ for all the Olympians and viewers, but damn if I'm not bored AF while listening to it compared to "Likey," "DNA," and "Gangnam Style."

"Let Everyone Shine" is performed by popular Korean R&B singer Insooni.

PyeongChang 2018 on YouTube

The "Let Everyone Shine" lyrics start off with Insooni singing,

All of us gathered here share one dream. It is the moment to rise again and follow the flame. With a shining dream deep inside of you. Together we can move forward one step at a time.

When all our dreams come together. And shine as one bright flame.

Then the chorus comes in.

Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Lighting up every corner of the world. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time.

The second verse goes,

Our stories filled with dreams and passion. Will lead to new goals and hope for tomorrow.

When all our dreams come together. And shine as one bright flame.

Then the chorus, bridge and altered chorus make up the rest of the song:

Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Lighting up every corner of the world. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time.

The passion within you. Will come together as one right here. Shining on each and everyone.

Let everyone shine. (The flame of passion. Will burn as one.) Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining brightly on your passion. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining brightly on your passion. Let everyone shine. Let everyone shine and shine. Shining on you, here and now. All the time. All the time. All the time.

It's no K-pop, but it'll suffice.

Erin Jackson is an inline skating world medalist and roller derby MVP. She dreamed of skating in the Olympics, but to do that, she had to get on ice. She took her first steps on a long-track course in 2016 and started training professionally in September 2017. Four months later, she qualified for the Olympic Winter Games. Check out Elite Daily Insights' video on Jackson's incredible story:

To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics will air live starting February 8.