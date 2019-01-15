There's been great news on the superhero front, as the DC Extended Universe finally officially broke the curse of The Dark Knight. Aquaman became the first film in the Justice League franchise to break the billion dollar mark in box office sales this week. Aquaman and Wonder Women are officially the biggest hits in Warner Brother's superhero stable. To celebrate, Warner Brothers decided to cross the two characters over to their other successful franchise, which means The Lego Movie 2 will feature Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa voicing the minifig versions of their characters.

By doing this, the DCEU manages to solve the problem of not having a film this year featuring either character. This is not to say there are no DCEU films slated for the big screen this year. Shazam!, for instance, comes out in April, and Joker is currently scheduled for October. But Wonder Woman 1984, which was initially supposed to close out 2019, had moved back to 2020, and Aquaman 2 is still waiting for greenlights. (They'll come, don't worry.)

Slotting both favorites into The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, which Warner Brothers is banking on being a hit on par with the first one, keeps the characters in the public eye while allowing them to have a little fun with their characters.

Here's the film's synopsis:

The LEGO® Movie 2 reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

Most people remember Batman as an already-established presence in the Lego universe, having co-starred alongside Emmett and Wyldstyle since the first Lego Movie back in 2014, voiced by Will Arnett. (Batman even had his own Lego movie, appropriately titled The Lego Batman Movie, back in 2017.)

But other members of the Justice League — specifically Superman, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern — also had guest starring turns in The Lego Movie. The Flash was added in the Batman spin-off. Superman is voiced by Channing Tatum, The Green Lantern played by Jonah Hill, and The Flash done by Adam DeVine. Arnett, Tatum, and Hill are all scheduled to reprise their respective characters in the sequel. Sorry, Flash.

Wonder Woman was voiced by Cobie Smulders in the first film, but will now give over to Gal Gadot's more recognizable voice. As for Aquaman, this will be his first time turning up in the Lego-verse, and fans are eager to see Momoa in minifig format. Also joining the fun: Margot Robbie, who will add her role as Harley Quinn to the Lego-verse as well.

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will arrive in theaters February 8, 2019.